Wide receiver position needs: Drafting versus free agency

Stating the Eagles need a healthy mix of youthful talent and veterans doesn’t quite describe it well enough.

There’s a lot left to be sorted out as the Philadelphia Eagles look to improve their wide receiving core. For a fan base that’s starving for a winning team, the immediate reaction is to spend a few dollars during the free agency period and secure a big-name acquisition. There’s nothing wrong with that desire at all. The name that’s been thrown around since the middle of the 2016 season has been DeSean Jackson. From a fan’s standpoint, it would be nice to see a former Eagle return to the nest.

The first round election:

As far as the NFL Draft goes, no one doesn’t think the Eagles will ignore the wide receiver position with both of their top two picks. The only question is whether or not they’ll go with one in the first round or the second.

Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman was reported in a story that was recently released on PhiladephiaEagles.com that the Eagles need to select a “difference-making player” in the first round of the upcoming draft. During the Senior Bowl, he also warned against the theory that adding a big-name wide receiver means that it’s a foregone conclusion that layer will walk into the NFL and take over from day one. “The different coverages, the routes, the quality of competition. It’s a whole different ballgame in the NFL” said Roseman.

If he believes that and appears to want to take a difference maker, can that lead us to believe the Eagles may be thinking selecting a corner in the first round may be a better play? Yes, they’ll take a receiver, but how early?

Free agency:

Free agency is obviously another tool that can be used for upgrade. Along with Jackson, Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is a name that will be floating around as every NFL franchise looks to improve. There are pros and cons of both the draft and adding free agents. Eagles fans needn’t look any further than guys like Nnamdi Asomugha for evidence that free agency isn’t everything.

No draft pick is a sure thing either, and the draft process isn’t an exact science. Yes, the Eagles got it right in the first round with Jeremy Maclin. Nelson Agholor, on the other hand, has yet to play dividends. Free agents can be an immediate fix, but they tend to be expensive and get old quickly.

All we can hope for is a healthy mix and that the Eagles get it right with every piece added. It never works that way, but you have to hope. Stranger things have happened.

This article originally appeared on