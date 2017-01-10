Why the Green Bay Packers should scare the Dallas Cowboys

A new fight for the Dallas Cowboys is upon us. The Green Bay Packers are coming to AT&T Stadium to avenge their loss to the Boys. Should Dallas be scared?

At last, it’s playoffs time for the Dallas Cowboys.

This fight against the Green Bay Packers is not going to be an easy one.

It’s a new season; it’s where the pretenders start thinking about next year, where the contenders start chopping off other contenders.

This is part of the season, if your team is fortunate to be part of, where records, numbers and statistics go out the window, I believe.

As football advocates, we discuss the technical aspects of plays and the physical capabilities players have, or don’t have.

One part of the game that I think gets amplified in a playoff contest is the mental fumes the players and coaches go through.

Sure, the Cowboys could dial-up the 2014 NFC Divisional Round — also known as the “Dez Bryant catch” game — as motivation.

But the Packers and quarterback legend Aaron Rodgers have a sweet hot streak of their own to ride off of.

Should Dallas be worried? I think so.

Here are four ways the Packers can out muscle the Cowboys to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game.

1. The Power of a legend: Aaron Rodgers

He once told people to relax. He also said his team could run the table. Rodgers says it, then does it. You have to respect that, and guess what, the legend is bringing his talk and talents to Dallas to stink up the Cowboys’ Cinderella story.

Coming out of a 38-13 win over the New York Giants, Mr. Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes along with 362 passing yards. But that is not all.

Rodgers is on fire. Since losing four straight games between October 30th and November 20th, the 33-year-old has whipped up seven straight wins. His quarterback rating in those six games were:

• 116.7 at the Eagles

• 108.9 vs the Texans

• 150.8 vs the Seahawks

• 87.0 @ the Bears

• 136.6 vs the Vikings

• 126.0 @ Lions

He recently finished off the Giants with a 125.2 quarterback rating and a 83.0 QBR.

Best Prescription: David Irving. The defensive lineman will have to save his best performance for this one because the Cowboys need him to dominate the quarterback, or else…

2. The Power of a coach: Mike McCarthy

As much as Rodgers deserves credit for correcting the Packers’ compass, the man in charge deserves his due. A Super Bowl winning coach, McCarthy has side-stepped critics with wins and rallying his team together.

But the Cowboys did best the coach this year already. Once again, though, I remind you that this is a new season with a totally different atmosphere. It’ll be interesting how the Cowboys’ coaches rediscover their momentum off a bye week, especially against a team coming off seven straight wins.

Best Prescription: Jason Garrett. It’s his time. Time to whip out those Princeton smarts.

3. The Hail Mary Receivers

Wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson will not be a fun task for the Cowboys secondary. The trio combined for 14 catches, 254 yards and four receiving scores against the Giants last Sunday.

Yikes.

If the Packers can run up the score early, this will create a major advantage for Green Bay as the game goes on. The Cowboys play their game by controlling the tempo, securing long drives with scores, and by relying on their backbone — the offensive line.

If the Packers start darting passes around the field early with success, the Boys will become a one-dimensional team, which is something Rodgers and McCarthy want.

Best Prescription: Ezekiel Elliott. Time to play keep away. A dose of Morris Claiborne, who is expected to play, is an awesome piece of medicine worth mentioning, too.

4. A Shoot Out

However you spin it, this Sunday at 4:40 EST the NFL will host two teams with red-hot offenses. I have no idea which way this game will tilt, but I feel, an all-out shoot out is in the realm of possibility.

I’m thinking a playoff game with each team scoring 30 or so points.

The Cowboys ended the 2016 season with the fifth best offense. The Packers? Three spots down at number eight.

Best Prescription: The Dallas Cowboys defense. Wow. There. I wrote it. The defense.

The Cowboys finished 2016 with the 14th best defense, while the Packers landed at number 22. Though the Packers have proved they could stop the run, their pass defense isn’t on par. The defense has allowed 4308 passing yards in 2016, which ranks them at 31st in the league.

This article originally appeared on