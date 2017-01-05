Why the 49ers Are a Top Destination for GM Candidates

Niner Noise lists the reasons why the San Francisco 49ers are set up to attract the NFL’s top general manager candidates.

The San Francisco 49ers will attract top general manager candidates despite recent, negative history.

These past few years have been a true nightmare. Anytime a team goes 2-14, you can expect that heads are going to roll. Despite the vitriol aimed at 49ers CEO Jed York, York did the right thing by blowing it all up.

Most 49ers fans have little faith in the decision-making ability of CEO Jed York, but his decision to hit the refresh button is the best thing moving forward. Per Sports Illustrated, San Francisco is the only place where GM candidates can interview.

Next season, however, there could be as many as six or more vacant GM positions. Right now, York faces no competition.

In order to attract the best, York has to set the best conditions to lure in a GM. This is why former head coach Chip Kelly couldn’t be kept after GM Trent Baalke was fired.

But fans needn’t worry. Kelly is not the only good coaching option for 2017. There are plenty of other options, and the next GM will have full power to make those decisions. Another reason why this was the right decision.

Let’s take a look at why top GM candidates will want to be the next personnel czar for the San Francisco 49ers.

Draft Capital

The San Francisco 49ers will have a total of 11 (including one likely compensatory) draft picks in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft. In addition, the 49ers hold the second overall pick in the draft.

This early positioning sets up a dream scenario for a future GM. This said GM would have plenty of options to help steer this franchise in the right direction.

The new GM can choose to take a risk on a quarterback helping solidify a major position of need. Or the new GM can choose to select all-world prospect Myles Garrett (outside linebacker, Texas A&M).

More than likely, a new GM will choose to trade down and acquire even more draft picks. Having more draft picks allows the new GM the ability to add even more young talent to a starless roster.

Having more draft picks means the GM will have a better chance of having more hits than misses in the draft. A higher batting average will give any GM increased job security.

CEO Jed York’s Money

Say what you want about CEO Jed York, but the guy is not afraid to spend money. Right now, York is on the hook for $69 million he owes to former head coaches Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly. Yes, that’s right, York still owes Tomsula millions of dollars.

Furthermore, York also owes money to the coaching staffs under Kelly and Tomsula. Finally, York owes millions to former GM Trent Baalke. I think that York, if nothing else, has proven that he wants to get it right and is not afraid to spend large sums of cash to do just that.

In addition, to York’s willingness to “make it rain,” the 49ers have an estimated $80 million in cap space heading into 2017, per overthecap.com. This number might grow to above $100 million if the new GM cuts current 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks.

This will allow the new GM to go after the guys he wants in this upcoming NFL free-agency period.

Young Crop of Promising Players

Per SB Nation, the San Francisco 49ers had the sixth youngest roster in all of the NFL. The year prior, they had the eighth youngest roster.

This youth will be the makeup of the 49ers foundation. Many of these young players have shown developmental talent. GM candidates will love players like running back Carlos Hyde, defensive end DeForest Buckner, right tackle Trenton Brown, cornerbacks Jimmie Ward and Rashard Robinson.

These players have shown the potential to develop into potential stars. Buckner is receiving a consideration for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Another sunny outlook is there are other players who look to develop into quality starters. Players like Ronald Blair, Arik Armstead, Andrew Tiller, Joshua Garnett, etc.

Finally, the 49ers will also look to bring back their current flock of studs, such as NaVorro Bowman and Joe Staley.

The next GM can keep these players and add talent through the draft and free agency.

Power to Hire Their Own Staff

The next GM will demand complete power over football decisions. This is going to be where Jed York steps back and lets the next GM do his thing. Giving complete power to the GM will be the prime reason good candidates will want to come to San Francisco.

York understands he has made several mistakes. Mistakes that have led to a depleted roster, a coaching carousel and an empty Levi’s Stadium. That last part is what probably scares York the most.

The best way to fill Levi’s stadium is to start winning again. The only way to do that is to attract the best and the brightest. At this point, he will need to cede all power to the new 49ers GM.

Listen to what Louis Riddick, who is a GM candidate and current ESPN analyst, said about the 49ers GM opening:

This will free the GM to choose his own scouting department and coaching staff. This will also help change the negative outlook by free agents. In the past, the 49ers were unable to land sought after free-agent players.

The new GM will be not hampered by the perception that York is involved in anyway helping to increase the likelihood of landing better free-agent targets.

Location, Location, Location!

That is the adage that is taught in business school, right? Well, let’s face it, sunny Santa Clara is prime real estate. While the state tax does hurt those prospects, it is still a far better location than other places — even with taxes.

Any GM candidate will prefer to work in the wonderful California sunshine. With all the other reasons (11 draft picks, potential $100 million cap space, etc.), adding California to the list is just icing of the cake.

Any prospective GM candidate will also know that idea of living in California will be very enticing to free agents.

Quest for Six

Any potential GM candidate will be aware of the rich legacy of the San Francisco 49ers. The quest for six has been the battle cry of the Faithful for a long time.

Being the GM to finally deliver on that promise is quite undeniably appealing. Let’s get something out of the way, there are two driving factors in the NFL — money and legacy. York has the ability to offer both to a new GM.

The first can be guaranteed as soon as the next GM signs their contract, the latter will only be secured once the sixth Lombardi trophy is added to the picture above.

Knowing that will be hard for anyone to ignore.

49ers Potential New Regime

Now that the the reasons why SF is an attractive spot to come work, let’s now discuss potential GM and head-coaching hires.

In the few days since Baalke and Kelly were released, rumors have swirled around plenty of names. For GM, the 49ers have been purportedly set interviews with the following candidates:

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick (Link, Link)

Vikings’ George Paton (Link, Link)

Patriots’ Nick Caserio (Link)

Packers’ Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutenkust (Link) and (Link)

Colts’ Jimmy Rate III (Link)

In addition, the 49ers are reportedly interested in the following GM candidates, but no formal requests have been made at this time:

Trent Kirchner, Seahawks (Link)

Scott Fitterer, Seahawks (Link)

Scott Pioli, Falcons (Link)

For HC, the 49ers have scheduled the following coaching candidates:

Josh McDaniels, Patriots (Link)

Kyle Shanahan, Falcons (Link)

Anthony Lynn, Bills (Link, Link)

Vance Joseph, Dolphins (Link, Link)

Sean McVay, Washington (Link, Link)

It is also rumored the 49ers have interest in:

Tom Cable, Seahawks (Link)

Doug Marrone, Bengals (Link)

My top picks are ESPN’s Louis Riddick as the 49ers next GM and Atlanta Falcons’ offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan for HC.

If not these two, I would want Patriots Exec Nick Caserio for GM and OC Josh McDaniels as the next 49ers HC.

It is rumored Caserio and McDaniels would be a packaged deal but this is simply speculation at the moment.

All 49er fans can do is wait until official announcements are made in the coming weeks.

