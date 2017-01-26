Why Red is the Right Color for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t get to Super Bowl 51 by way of luck. Dan Quinn’s team could care less about wearing white jerseys due to myths or lucky streaks.

The Atlanta Falcons choose to ignore the myths and past statistics when selecting their Super Bowl jersey color. The Falcons will take the field wearing their red home jerseys, a decision that doesn’t surprise me the least bit.

Atlanta has dominated their last three opponents, on both sides of the ball, on their way to Super Bowl 51. Wearing their red jerseys in each game, the Falcons sent Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers home empty-handed. Consistency has been a big theme during the Falcons’ season. Wearing red jerseys as the home team is obviously the consistent decision.

A majority of Atlanta Falcons are making their first trip to the Super Bowl, but this isn’t Dan Quinn’s first rodeo. The Falcons’ head coach has been a part of three-of-the-last four games and knows how to prepare. Quinn informed ESPN this week that nothing will change with his team’s preparation. The Falcons will practice and prepare for the Super Bowl the same as they did for their pair of playoff games.

There is a big spotlight that comes with the Super Bowl, but it will be business as usual for Quinn’s Falcons. That said, wearing white jerseys as the home team would be unusual. Red jerseys keep the Falcons focused on their mission and away from deviating from the norm. Atlanta doesn’t have to do anything different in the Super Bowl. They were an extraordinary team in getting to Houston and should be confident enough to stick with what has worked.

Red jerseys are also a symbol of the season’s successes and a Georgia Dome that was full of fond memories. Few gave the Falcons a chance this season and it’s their color red that will serve as a reminder. The team constantly proved the skeptics wrong, as if any were paying much attention to begin with.

It will be hard to miss the Atlanta Falcons on February 5th, when they storm out of the tunnel as a red menace.

We can put the “lucky white jersey” talk to bed now. Teams in white jerseys have a numbers advantage, but the big game is about who is playing not what they’re wearing. And isn’t it just like Dan Quinn’s Falcons to stare superstition in the face and say, “I dare you!”

The designated home team for the Super Bowl rotates between NFC and AFC each year. Last year, the Denver Broncos chose to wear their road jerseys as the designated home team. As you know, Denver ended up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the commencement of Super Bowl 50. The Broncos were the 11th-of-the-last-12 Super Bowl winners to have done so in white jerseys.

