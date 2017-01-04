Why Firing GM Trent Baalke Was the Right Move for the 49ers

While the dismissal of Trent Baalke as GM of the San Francisco 49ers comes as a surprise to no one, after failed drafts and personnel moves. But there may have been more issues that apparently played a part in facilitating the move.

There are reports surfacing now that — along with former general manager Trent Baalke’s questionable moves in the draft the past few years — his apparent lack of communication with not only former head coaches Jim Harbaugh, and Chip Kelly as well, led to CEO Jed York making the decision to let him go.

“Our structure will be a general manager and a head coach. There has to be a collaboration. This is a re-establishment of culture. The head coach and general manager need to be accountable to one another and be on the same page.”- Jed York

In fact, York intimated as much in his Monday press conference recently, stating, “Our structure will be a general manager and a head coach. There has to be a collaboration. This is a re-establishment of culture. The head coach and general manager need to be accountable to one another and be on the same page.”

Although reports at the time labeled the former coach Harbaugh as tough to get along with, it now appears perhaps it was Baalke who was difficult to work with

Add to all that his terrible track record the past few seasons in replenishing the roster through the NFL Draft and free agency, and it became apparent he needed to go.

While last season’s draft appears to have yielded at least two potential impact starters going forward, in DeForest Buckner and Rashard Robinson, none of the seven players from the 2012 draft are still on the roster.

And 2013 was only marginally better.

Of the 11 players taken in 2013, only safety Eric Reid has made an impact, garnering Pro Bowl status in his rookie season. Tight end Vance McDonald just received a contract extension. But beyond that, the draft was an overall failure for a team needing playmakers and immediate contributors.

And with Baalke’s penchant for selecting ACL-injured players during the middle rounds of the draft, he squandered countless opportunities to build and replenish the roster.

Add to that Baalke’s failures in adding any noteworthy free agents (Torrey Smith and Zane Beadles are modest contributors), and the 49ers Faithful are rejoicing now that Baalke is out of a job.

Perhaps York gets it right and finds a coach-GM tandem that works cohesively. But it will be a wait-and-see attitude from 49er fans and media alike. We will faithfully hope he somehow gets it right this time.

