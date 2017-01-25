Who Dey Notes: Bengals’ Adam Jones; Ben Roethlisberger, Pro Bowl

Adam Jones and the Bengals are in the spotlight for the wrong reason. Big Ben is considering retirement and the Pro Bowlers get ready.

Yes, the Bengals are trending. But, it’s not what fans want to see on social media or in the news. Adam Jones is making a splash in the headlines. Just in case you’ve been hiding under a boulder, Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct. Police dashcam video has been released of the 20 minute, profanity-laced tongue lashing he gives Sgt. Jarrod Cotton while in the car. If you haven’t seen the video, here’s a breakdown. It’s filth, flarn and more…filth.

In the video, Jones can be heard telling the officer, “I hope you die tomorrow.” What’s that kids’ song? I’m rubber, you’re glue, whatever you say bounces off of me and sticks to you. Jones should be careful of the words he’s tossing carelessly. This could be the straw that finally breaks Mike Brown’s back. Adam has been in other trouble, during his stint with the Bengals. But, there’s always that situation which puts the others to shame. The Bengals franchise is truly embarrassed and issued a statement to fans and the NFL.

“We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behavior. The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology. However, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans.”

Jones was kicked out of the JACK Cincinnati Casino, moments before the Millennium Hotel incident. The Bengals are known to give second chances to players with a checkered past. But, this is Jones’ fourth arrest since 2010. The clock is ticking. It’s time to see what Bengals’ brass is truly made of.

Say It Ain’t So Ben

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are biting their nails and it has nothing to do with playing in Super Bowl LI. Ben Roethlisberger has tossed his hat in the ring for retirement. When I mentioned this to fans of the Black and Yellow, they looked at me like I was speaking in a dead language. But, since the AFC Championship Game, the possibilities are real. But, could the rumors just be a Big Ben ploy?

In 2014, the Steelers put Roethlisberger’s contract extension on hold until after the season. At the time, he was still playing under an agreement inked in 2008. Under that contract, he was bound until 2016. Per NFL.com, Big Ben would take home $102 million. Guess what? That was an eight-year deal. It’s time to pay up. Roethlisberger is due for a serious raise.

There could be some honesty to what Roethlisberger is hinting at. He’s getting older and there’s more to life than football. His retirement would be a huge blow to the Steelers. But, no true Bengals fan would cry over his leaving. He has truly been the bane of Cincinnati playoff hopes.

At this point, Roethlisberger has to think about his children, wife, and health after the game. So, his remarks may be his way of saying he’s had enough.

As a true homer and Bengals fanatic, I’m not trying to stop him. Congrats on a great career.

Well…The Year Wasn’t So Bad After All

When the Bengals ended the season, all thoughts and attention kicked into 2017 mode. But, there was still a silver lining to the chaos. Andy Dalton was the latest Pro Bowl addition from the Bengals. Other players making the list are Carlos Dunlap, Andrew Whitworth, A.J. Green, and Geno Atkins.

The Orlando trip could be a cool getaway, after a depressing year. But, after the Tyler Eifert situation, caution is on the minds of Cincinnati’s Pro Bowlers. After competing in the 2015 Pro Bowl, Eifert ended up with an ankle injury that required surgery. His absence was a key factor in the Bengals’ red zone struggles. But, Whitworth talked about the chance of injuries.

“Any time you get a chance to go to a Pro Bowl, you have to take it. Everybody deserves an opinion whether they play or don’t play. Some guys choose not to play and worry about injury. To me, it’s an honor to go. Not just for you, but the people that support you so much.”

