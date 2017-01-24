Who are the Tennessee Titans watching at the Senior Bowl

Did Mike Keith let the name of a future Tennessee Titan slip?

There is no way to know exactly what is going through the mind of Tennessee Titans general manager, Jon Robinson.

However, with the Senior Bowl here it is fair to say that there is going to be a lot of speculation and even more rumors on just who the Tennessee Titans are looking at. While I am sure I will spend a lot of time on the buzz in Mobile, I want to focus on a rock solid source: Mike Keith.

The VOTT himself along with Amie Wells host a 2:00 (ish) segment at regular intervals during the season and the trend has continued into the offseason. In the tweet below the two talk about the Senior Bowl and some of its prospects.

The #Titans staff has arrived in Mobile for the @seniorbowl!

If you don’t want to watch it, I will tell you what most intrigued me. When the duo got to the final segment they talked about who Mike Keith would be watching this weekend. Quickly he singled out the wide receiver position and mentioned four names.

I have listed a run down on just who exactly they are:

1. Taywan Taylor WR, WKU

Taylor is the guy this year who is going to go from “sleeper” to the guy that everyone calls a sleeper even though ESPN brings him up every time they mention the WR group (if that hasn’t already happened).

Taylor had productive seasons in his first two years in college racking up over 1,000 yards and 7 TDs, but where he really shined what in his final two years. During that time he averaged 1,598 and 17 touchdowns.

Even at WKU that is staggering production. I expect Robinson to take a long hard look at Taylor given his love for productive route runners. He would definitely need to start in the slot given that he is only 5’11.

2. Cooper Kupp WR, EWU

Speaking of production, I am not even going to begin to talk about how prolific Kupp has been in his college career. EWU puts up video game numbers, so the important thing this week is can he step it up?

If Kupp can show well he is going to convince someone to spend a Day 2 pick on him in April and it could be the Tennessee Titans.

3. Trent Taylor WR, LT

I honestly don’t know a lot about Taylor but Mike Keith specifically referred to him as a slot WR so maybe that is what he has seen and what he is hearing in the building.

4. Artavis Scott WR, Clemson

Scott is actually smaller than Taylor, but man is he explosive at times. I don’t know if I like him as much as the first two prospects on this list, but he definitely stood out while watching Clemson on their championship run.

