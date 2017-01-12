When it comes to the Super Bowl, which team has won the most in the NFL? It’s all about the Steel City when it comes to who has the most championships.

Knock knock! Who’s there? The NFL playoffs! We’re here! Finally, it is indeed that time of the year again. Whether your team is in it, or you’re being a very good sport about it, the Super Bowl has a major impact on us all.

You’re probably rooting for some of the teams that are playing, the select ones whom you’d prefer to emerge victorious. Perhaps you’re even excited to see a division rival get crushed. However, if your team made the cut, you’re very happy and thankful! Look out though, the other teams in the playoffs have been a hot topic in conversations involving football.

They’ve either been lights out dominant, left some people speechless, or ended up playing some incredible football. Some other teams in the playoffs could have struggled a bit early on in the season, maybe suffered with key players injured, but overcome adversities that showed they too are no pushover.

Overcoming any and all obstacles are what separates pretenders from contenders. They embody the championship spirit and deserve to raise that Vince Lombardi trophy. However, there is only one team that can boldly say they have won the most Super Bowl championship in NFL history.

With that being said, the teams on the road to the Super Bowl are undeniably tough. They have proved that they are here to win it all, and they have the determination and true talent, representing their organization. So here’s an interesting question, Which NFL team has won the most Super Bowls?

If your answer to that question was the Pittsburgh Steelers, you are indeed correct. The mighty Steelers have won a total of six Super Bowls, so they have the record. That is a huge accomplishment in the grand scheme of things.

Right behind them, the San Francisco 49ers have notched five Super Bowl wins, and the Dallas Cowboys are tied with San Francisco, with their five victories as well. The New England Patriots have made it onto the big list as well with four Super Bowl victories.

