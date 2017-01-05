Which NFL Team Has Won the Most Super Bowls?

Ahead of the 2017 NFL Playoffs and the upcoming Super Bowl LI, which team has the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.

When it comes to the NFL, there’s truly only one goal. Circumstances always dictate different short-term goals, but the ultimate triumph for all 32 teams is the same: win the Super Bowl. That’s the case entering the 2017 NFL Playoffs and every other season. But obviously, some franchises have been more successful than other. And the team that’s done it more than any other resides in the Steel City.

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the team that has won the most Super Bowls in the NFL is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have made eight total appearances in the Big Game and have won six championships to date.

Originally founded as the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 1933 by Art Rooney, the history of the Steelers is a rich one thanks to all their perennial success. The Steelers know how to win and consistently field a contender year in, year out.

The football world knows once the Steelers make the NFL Playoffs, they have the potential to win it all. They can also brag about one of the most iconic fanbases in all of professional sports cheering them throughout the country

With their patented Terrible Towels, their fans know how to turn Heinz Field into a venue that is very hard to win in if you’re the opposing team. The Steelers always sell out their home games and have done so since 1972.

All of this success boils down to a few common themes that have consistently been in place with the Steelers. They’ve always had a franchise quarterback in place, have been known for having a stout defense, and above all else, select extraordinary coaches to lead the way.

The Steelers know if you want to win a plethora of football games and bring championships to Pittsburgh, it’s all about sticking with these fundamentals through thick and thin.

Overall, the Steelers have won six championships altogether in Super Bowl IX, X, XII, XIV, XL, and XLIII, respectively. They’re always consistently good and know how to bring it each and every time they face adversity. They’ve been doing this for decades now with no signs of them stopping anytime soon.

