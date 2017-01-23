Where is 2017 Senior Bowl?

The 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place this Saturday, as graduated college football players look to improve their stock prior to next April’s draft.

This Saturday, some of the best talent that college football has to offer will take the field in the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Since 1950, the Senior Bowl has showcased some of the best grduated talent in the country, as players look to make an impression before the NFL Draft. Both teams will be coached by NFL head coaches, giving the players the opportunity to play for men that run the show at the next level.

The North team will be coached by Hue Jackson, who had a rough season as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. The Browns won only one game, and will pick first in next April’s draft. John Fox, who managed to win only three games with the Chicago Bears, will coach the South, and his Bears will pick third overall next April. Both coaches will definitely be doing a bit of scouting as they coach their players this week.

Ladd-Peebles Stadium will host the event, as it has done since 1951. Located in Mobile, Alabama, Ladd-Peebles also plays host to the Dollar General Bowl, as well as being the home field for the South Alabama Jaguars. Once a grass field, Ladd-Peebles had field turf installed back in 2004, giving the stadium a more modern look. The stadium is nearly 70 years old, and has a rich history of being played on by some of the best players to ever play college football.

Here is how to watch all of the action online.

Date: Saturday, January 28

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mobile, Alabama

Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30pm ET on January 28, 2017, and will be televised by the NFL Network. For those fans who only stick to their favorite team during the college football season, this classic gives them the opportunity to see players they have not seen before. As NFL fans, the game also serves as the first time they are seeing some of the names that should be selected in next April’s draft.

The 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl is certain to be a good one, as there could be as many as ten first round picks in the game. Both teams will practice this week, and all practices will be available to the public. The 2017 NFL Draft is only three months away, and each player will be looking to gain some momentum heading into their pro day.

