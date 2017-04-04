When is the 2017 NFL draft?

The 2017 NFL draft takes place April 27–29 in Philadelphia.

The event will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network over the course of three days. Thursday, April 27 is the first round, with TV broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, April 28 (live TV coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET), with the remainder of the draft taking place on Saturday, April 29 (coverage begins at noon ET).

The draft will also stream on NFL.com Live.

Philly is the third city in four years to host the draft, with Chicago hosting the last two years after ending New York’s 50-year run as host city.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first pick.

The complete 2017 NFL draft first round order is below:

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots)

