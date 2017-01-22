When is Super Bowl 51?

After 19 weeks of games, we are finally down to the NFL’s version of the Final Four. Welcome to conference championship game weekend.

Two weeks from now (February 5, 2017), the eyes of the entire world will be focused on the city of Houston, Texas. The NFL will crown its 51st champion. Either the Green Bay Packers or Atlanta Falcons will represent the NFC. Either the Pittsburgh Steelers or New England Patriots will take their AFC crown into NRG Stadium. The Super Bowl is right around the corner.

All four of these franchises have been to the conference title game in recent seasons, some more than others. The Packers are here for the second time in three years and the third time since 2010. That was also the last year the Steelers reached that round. You will also recall that the Falcons hosted the NFC Championship Game in 2012, when they fell to the San Francisco 49ers.

But it’s the Patriots that have made this a traditional occurrence. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Bill Belichick and company have made it this far, and they wound up winning in both 2011 and ’14.

Back to the Steelers, which as a franchise are making a record 16th appearance in the conference round dating back to the 1970 merger. In any case, either Pittsburgh or New England will be making a record ninth Super Bowl appearance in two weeks.

And talk about hot? Including playoffs, the Steelers (9), Packers (8), New England (8) and Falcons (5) have combined to win 30 straight games. It figures to be an exceptional Sunday as all four teams are hoping to make plans to be in Houston playing football on February 5.

This article originally appeared on