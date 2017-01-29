When does Pro Bowl 2017 start?

The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature some of the best talent that the NFL has to offer. Here is all the information you need to make sure you do not miss the action.

The NFL decided to add some life to the Pro Bowl this year, as there will be some fun events leading up to kickoff on Sunday. On Thursday night, players from the two conferences will battle it out in some skills competitions, including an epic game of dodgeball. Players will also get to participate in a Precision Passing event, Best Hand competition, and a Power Relay Challenge. These events should be a great time for the players, and fans alike.

On Sunday, the game will kick off at 8:00pm ET, and it will feature some of the best talent in the league. While there will be no New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons in the game, as they will battle it out in Super Bowl LI the following weekend, there will certainly not be a lack of star power on the field. The game is going back to the format that pits the two conferences against each other, so you can be sure that the level of competition will be heighten for the first time in years.

While there have been some great additions to the Pro Bowl, one change that the players may not like is the fact that it has been moved to Orlando, Florida. The Pro Bowl was always played on the beautiful island of Hawaii, but the NFL decided to bring the game to Florida in hopes it would draw a bigger crowd and make it more accessible to fans. There are plenty of big names participating this year, including a pair of Dallas Cowboys rookies who took the NFL by storm this season.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will headline an NFC team that will also feature one of the game’s biggest personalities. New York Giants wide receiver will be making the trip to Florida, although this time he will likely not be criticized for doing so. The AFC will be led by a host of Oakland Raiders, as the team led the league with seven Pro Bowlers, though star quarterback Derek Carr will not play due to injury.

It should be a fantastic week of festivities for the NFL, who has seen its popularity rise to unseen levels over the past few years. The addition of the skills events should bring some of the life back to the Pro Bowl, which is certain to be a high-scoring affair. Once the game is over, all the attention will swing towards Houston, Texas, where NRG Stadium will play host to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.

