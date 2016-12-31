When do the 2017 NFL playoffs start?

The 2016-2017 NFL playoffs are set to begin one week after the conclusion of the regular season.

The NFL playoffs are pretty much here. One more Sunday of regular season stands between us and the road to Super Bowl LI in Houston. While there are a couple of small seating arrangements to sort out in the NFC, the AFC is set and we can at least put matchups together there.

The Wild Card round will be one week after the end of the regular season. After January 1, we’ll have a completed field for the playoffs, and the fun can begin. As for now, let’s get a quick preview of the dates.

January 7 and 8 are the official dates for the Wild Card round. For the AFC, we already know what this will look like. We get a rematch of last year’s divisional round meeting between the Chiefs (#5 seed) and Texans (#4 seed). The Chiefs and Texans will meet in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divsisional round, and the Dolphins will head to Pittsburgh for their first playoff appearance in a few years.

The NFC isn’t 100% complete as of yet. So let’s take a look at what the CURRENT projected schedule is, heading into Week 17. We already know the Cowboys and Falcons have earned their bye week await their respective opponents.

Prior to New Year’s Day, the Lions are currently projected face the Seahawks in Seattle and the Giants would travel to Green Bay to face the Packers. However Week 17 could and probably will change that. The Packers and Lions will end the season in Detroit, with the Redskins and Buccanneers still holding a very thin chance of stealing one of those two spots.

For those wondering, once we make it through Wild Card weekend, the divisional round will be Janaury 14-15. The AFC and NFC Championship games will be on January 22, and then it all leads to Houston on February 5 with Super Bowl LI.

This article originally appeared on