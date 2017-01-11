When are the Chargers moving to Los Angeles?

With the reports of the Chargers moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, when will this take place?

On Wednesday night, the NFL world saw the second team in two years reportedly decide to move from their current home to Los Angeles, CA. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chargers will move from San Diego to the City of Angels.

Schefter’s report does not note when the Bolts will officially move to Los Angeles. However, it is possible this will come down by the January 17 deadline that the Spanos family, the owners of the Chargers, were given. Then the repeat of what the Rams went through around this time in 2016 would take place, leading to the relocation of Los Angeles’ second NFL team getting confirmed.

Questions now arise from the Chargers moving to Los Angeles, including the potential venue for their home games. Schefter speculated that the StubHub Center in Carson, CA could be the short-term home for the Chargers. This is the home of the MLS’ Los Angeles Galaxy. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the site of USC, is already taken by the Rams. The Rose Bowl, while not brought up by Schefter in the report, could be another option.

Then there is the future of the staff. With head coach Mike McCoy already out the door, how will the Chargers management pitch this move to a potential replacement? Will they look for a big-name splash for one of the nation’s largest cities?

The status of someone like quarterback Philip Rivers could be in doubt as well. At this stage of his career, would he be willing to make the move to Los Angeles? Or may he want to go somewhere else with a more established franchise?

For the second consecutive year, an NFL team will be going to Los Angeles, CA. This time around, it is the Chargers, who will add to the city’s growing professional football presence.

