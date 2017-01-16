When is the 2017 Super Bowl?

The matchups for the NFC and AFC Championship Games are set after the conclusion of the NFL's divisional round of playoffs this weekend.

The Falcons beat the Seahawks to earn the chance to face the Packers, who overcame the Cowboys in the final seconds of their game on Sunday night.

The heavily favored Patriots sent the Texans home on Saturday, and will next play the Steelers after their victory over the Chiefs.

Only two teams will make it to Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston. Find out all the information you need to know about the upcoming NFL title game below.

NFC Championship Game

Teams: Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia Dome (Atlanta)

TV channel: FOX

AFC Championship Game

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

TV channel: CBS

Super Bowl LI

Teams: Packers/Falcons vs. Steelers/Patriots

Date: Sunday, Feb. 5

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

TV channel: Fox

