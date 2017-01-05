What will it take for the Kansas City Chiefs to win it all?

The Kansas City Chiefs had a great regular season, winning the AFC West and securing a first round bye. What will it take for Andy Reid’s squad to make it all the way?

The Kansas City Chiefs have seemed to do the impossible in the 2016 regular season. A team that most analysts predicted would be sitting in third at the end of the season, surprised them all and won the AFC West, the first time since 2010. Now KC has a much needed bye week, outside linebacker Justin Houston has been out the past two weeks, will have a chance to get a little healthy and welcome in another team to Arrowhead.

One question that keeps getting floated around circles of Chiefs fans is, can they make the Super Bowl? This is an interesting query. Can the Kansas City Chiefs do what seems like the impossible, and actually make the NFL’s biggest game? The short answer is yes.

Kansas City has all the makings of a Super Bowl contender. They have a solid offense that has shown their more explosive side with wide receiver / return specialist Tyreek Hill. Quarterback Alex Smith may not be the most exciting qb’s but he limits mistakes, and has the ability to beat you with his arms and legs. To go with Hill and Smith tight end Travis Kelce is perhaps the best in the league, with Gronk’s injury he probably is. Setting personal bests in receptions, yards and average, Kelce is a big target and a matchup nightmare to opposing defenses.

The defense of the Chiefs has beens stellar when it needs to be. Allowing only 19.4 points per game, with a turnover differential of plus 16 on the year. The Chiefs have forced 33 giveaways this season led by Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters with six interceptions. While the defense would occasionally give up big yardage to opposing teams, it was a true bend but don’t break mentality for the defense in 2016.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been solid on offense and good on defense and while a lot of their games have been close, they have also found ways to win. If they were to win it all, they would just need to use the same game plan they have been using all year. Play solid offense focused on the run, and using their terrific special teams to give them great field position. The defense, more so in the postseason, needs to keep creating turnovers, to keep the pressure on the opposing team.

While there is a lot of the postseason left, the Chiefs have the most potential to make the Super Bowl. Yes the New England Patriots are the all out favorites, but KC is right on their heels. If the unthinkable should happen and the Pats get upset, then hands down the Chiefs are the favorites in the AFC to make the show. Regardless of what happens this season has been one for the books and this may just finally be the Kansas City Chiefs year.

Thanks for reading.

GO CHIEFS!!

