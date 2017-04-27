What TV Channel Is The 2017 NFL Draft On?

Every football fan wants to tune in to the draft to see their team’s next stars be selected, but what channel will the 2017 NFL Draft be on?

On Thursday, April 27, the 2017 NFL Draft will finally get underway as fans have been clamoring for it at least since Super Bowl LI. For fans of teams such as the Cleveland Browns, they’ve been chomping at the bit for draft day since about Week 4 of this past season. But alas, the waiting is over and now it’s time for the top college prospects to realize their dreams. Moreover, the next stars of the league will get their first real taste of the pro spotlight.

There have been numerous monkey wrenches thrown into the mix leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. For starters, no one has known what in the world is going to happen after the first-overall pick for many months now. Then there have been numerous rumors regarding potential trades early in the draft. On top of that, there has been debate about when a weak quarterback class will come off the board.

More recently, things have gotten even more out of control. The quarterback question is coming into play even at No. 1 now, with rumors that the Browns could pass on Myles Garrett. Garrett not going first in the 2017 NFL Draft would be a travesty — but it’d also be great television.

Less excitingly, though, a player who had crept firmly in the first round, Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, was accused of rape early in draft week. No charges have been filed, he denies the allegations, and multiple witnesses corroborate his account of the events. Still, that’s a horrible look that is going to cause his draft stock to plummet.

As all of this is happening before the 2017 NFL Draft even begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, just think about what could happen when teams go on the clock. Obviously fans will want (or even need) to tune in. So, what TV channel can you find the 2017 NFL Draft on?

With it being such a big event, fans have two major options of how to tune in. Both ESPN and NFL Network will have intensive coverage of the draft. Be sure to tune in and catch our comprehensive coverage of the event.

