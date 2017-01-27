What Time Does the 2017 Pro Bowl Start?

Taking a look at what time the 2017 Pro Bowl will kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 29 from Camping World Stadium

The 2017 Pro Bowl promises to get back to basics when it comes to the NFL’s All-Star contest. After a few years of trying to tweak the format by having captains pick teams, the game will be simple. The AFC Pro Bowl team will take on the squad from the NFC. However, the big difference this time around will be the game being played in Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium as opposed to out in Hawaii.

Obviously there won’t be any members of the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons playing in the 2017 Pro Bowl. They’ve got bigger things on their mind, namely Super Bowl 51. That’s at least slightly disappointing considering the fact that Tom Brady and Matt Ryan are MVP candidates. Moreover, who doesn’t enjoy seeing Julio Jones be better than other human beings at football?

With that said, there will still be plenty of high-quality talent on display. Teams that enjoyed terrific regular seasons like the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys will be well-represented in the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately, Derek Carr obviously won’t be there as he’s still injured.

However, the Cowboys rookie duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will be. With the way those two youngsters can perform and do so with flare, that should be a blast.

Moreover, players like Odell Beckham Jr., Jay Ajayi, David Johnson, and many others will also get the chance to showcase their many talents. It is the Pro Bowl, so they may not be going at 100 percent speed. These players are so skilled, though, that they should still be able to shine regardless.

This all begs a single question, though. If you’re a fan who can’t wait another week to see football, you want to be sure to catch all of the 2017 Pro Bowl action. But to figure that out, you obviously have to know when the game is going to kick off.

While the coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the pre-game festivities will start at 7:50 p.m. ET, that’s not when the Pro Bowl kicks off. Instead, that will go down at 8 p.m. ET. Then, the best players in the NFL will take the field and try to claim dominance for their conference. Perhaps Thursday night’s Skills Showdown—won by the NFC—will add another element of competition to the game.

Even if not, it’s always a good time getting to watch these players put their abilities on display. It’s not hard-hitting and it’s not your typical NFL contest. However, that doesn’t mean that the 2017 Pro Bowl can’t give fans a treat on Sunday, Jan. 29.

This article originally appeared on