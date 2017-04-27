Taking a look at start time for the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27 with Day 1 and then on the subsequent Days 2 and 3 as well.

After months of film-watching, nit-picking, interviewing and so on, the 2017 NFL Draft has finally arrived. Thursday, April 27 is certainly a glorious day as the first round will get underway. There should be plenty of excitement when the 2017 NFL Draft starts as well. After all, it’s the first time in essentially forever since the draft has been in Philadelphia, PA, so the crowd should be fired up.

In recent days, there has been building drama about the No. 1 overall pick and the Cleveland Browns’ plans for it. Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M is the clear-cut top prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft. As such, he’s been projected to go with that pick throughout the entire process.

Yet recent reports have crept in, saying that he might not. Instead, the Browns could take Mitchell Trubisky, a quarterback out of North Carolina. You can always count on Cleveland to make something simple into an ordeal.

That drama isn’t all that’s set to happen, though. It was expected to get crazy from pick No. 2 on after Garrett. Now if Garrett’s still on the board, things could go absolutely berserk in the 2017 NFL Draft. Oh, what fun that would be to watch teams start scrambling like mad.

Of course, the Round 1 craziness that will begin on Thursday is just the beginning. From there, there are still two more days left. The second and third rounds will be selected on Friday night, while the fourth round all the way through the seventh will take place on Saturday.

Given so much action and excitement promised for the event, fans can’t miss a second (or their favorite team going on the clock. Thus, you’ll want to tune in from the jump. But what time does the 2017 NFL Draft start so you can be there from Jump Street?

On Thursday, Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft will start at 8:00 p.m. ET. Following that, Day 2 will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. For the final day of the 2017 NFL Draft, fans get a matinee as Day 3 starts at Noon ET. So buckle up and get ready for a wild ride.

