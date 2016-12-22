What The Washington Redskins Need To Move Back Into Playoff Contention

The Washington Redskins had their playoff chances severely hurt by losing on Monday. However, they have a real chance to get in as the six seed.

After Monday night, many were officially writing off the Washington Redskins as a playoff team. It made a lot of sense, especially after seeing the putrid effort that the team put in during the game. However, their hopes are really not completely dead.

Though the Redskins need some help to get into the postseason, there is a chance that it could happen. There is quite a bit that would need to happen, including them notching some wins, but in Week 16 they actually have a chance to move in. In order to do so, the team would need the following results to occur.

Win vs. Chicago Bears

This is the most obvious piece of the puzzle for the Redskins. They are currently sitting at 7-6-1, and they desperately need to win against the Chicago Bears to hold on to any semblance of hope to make the postseason.

Though the Bears have a terrible 3-11 record, they have been very competitive as of late. Matt Barkley has been surprisingly confident as the starting quarterback, despite being the third stringer at the beginning of the season. The Bears will put up a fight against the Redskins, and their offense could have a lot of success running the ball with Jordan Howard.

That said, the Redskins have to come ready to play a competitive game. Coming off of their worst performance of the season, they should be motivated to prove themselves once again. Their offense needs to be firing on all cylinders in order to make up for their defensive deficiencies. If they can be fully functional on that front, then they will have at least a chance to win on the road.

This is by far the most important element for the Redskins. They need to focus on winning themselves and not scoreboard watching. They need to put all of their effort into this performance. If they do not, they could come out flat and lose once again.

New Orleans Saints Win vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Just two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved into the six seed with a 16-11 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Now, the two teams will be in a rematch that the Redskins have to be hoping that the Saints will win.

The Saints just had a very impressive 48-41 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Their passing game, led by Drew Brees and Brandin Cooks, was operating a peak efficiency and they will look to carry that momentum over to Week 16. The team had issues breaking through the Tampa Bay defense their first time around, but I would imagine that Sean Payton has cooked up some clever ways to break through the Bucs defense.

For the Buccaneers, this game will be no easy feat. The Superdome is a very tough place to play, and the Saints will be treating this contest as their Super Bowl. If they win, they would make the Bucs road to the postseason significantly harder. If Jameis Winston cannot get going early, then the Buccaneers could have trouble keeping pace with the Saints.

Overall, the advantage in this matchup probably belongs to the Saints. However, nothing is guaranteed, especially given the porous state of the New Orleans defense.

Minnesota Vikings Win vs. Green Bay Packers

This is the outcome that would directly lead to the Redskins moving back into the sixth seed. If the Vikings, Saints, and Redskins all win, then the Skins would be back in the playoff picture. However, I have my doubts about whether or not Minnesota will be able to notch a victory in this contest.

The Vikings are coming off of an absolutely atrocious loss to the Indianapolis Colts. They lost by a final score of 34-6, and could not get anything done on offense. Making matters worse, Adrian Peterson may not be able to play this week and Stefon Diggs is dealing with a hip injury. If their offensive playmakers are out, then the Vikings could be even worse than they were last week on offense.

That said, their defense could still carry them. Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but he has not been at 100 percent lately due to a calf injury that has bothered him. The Vikings will have to focus on pressuring the hobbled quarterback. That may be easier said than done though, given that the Packers offensive line has been playing well lately.

Essentially, a Vikings win would greatly help the Redskins. It is not the be-all, end-all though, so the team will have hope for Week 17 even if the Vikings cannot pull off a victory.

Detroit Lions Loss To Dallas Cowboys

This is a long term outlook. If all of the above scenarios happen, then the Redskins will not necessarily need this to happen. However, it could seriously benefit them, especially if the Packers emerge victorious in Week 16.

If the Packers win and the Lions lose, they will both be at 9-6 for the season. The duo are playing in Week 17, so that means that the game would essentially be an NFC North title game. In that circumstance, one of the two teams would be guaranteed to finish with a 9-7 record. That would leave the door open for the Redskins to win the six seed.

If the Redskins win out, they will be 9-6-1. That would automatically put them in over the second place finisher of the NFC North. The Bucs would be out of the picture in this scenario, due to their loss, so the Redskins definitely still have a chance. They will need help, but it is definitely a doable feat.

With all that said, this game may not be extremely important in the long run. It all depends on how the Saturday action shakes out. Still, the Redskins should just keep an eye on it, provided that they can get the win necessary to make it into the postseason.

