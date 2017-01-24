What The Washington Redskins Could Do With Kirk Cousins

A lot of rumors have been coming out about the Washington Redskins and Kirk Cousins in recent weeks. Here is a look at the big options that appear to be out there for the Redskins and what they should look to do.

In the middle of the 2016 NFL season, Kirk Cousins went on a hot streak that saw the Washington Redskins undergo an offensive explosion. The quarterback helped to lead the team to numerous victories while putting up huge passing numbers. It looked like he was going to lead the team to the postseason and he was going to get a giant contract.

Want your voice heard? Join the Riggo’s Rag team!

However, as the season wound down, Cousins began to regress. Perhaps due to the pressure of the moment, perhaps due to the team’s defensive struggles, or perhaps due to the offensive play-calling, the quarterback was just not the same. The Redskins flopped down the stretch and they missed the playoffs, despite having a virtual win-and-in opportunity in the final game of the season.

So in the aftermath of the collapse, there have been a lot of rumors going around about the Redskins plan with Cousins. Though it seemed months ago that an extension was a foregone conclusion, the Redskins brass seems to have slightly soured on the possibility of giving Cousins a lucrative, long term deal.

That said, if Cousins becomes available, he will have a lot of suitors. The Redskins need to carefully weigh their options, and here is a look at how each of the four major rumors would come to happen and how they would play out.

Trade Cousins To San Francisco 49ers

The biggest rumor swirling around the NFL grapevine right now is the possibility that Cousins could be traded to another team. Cousins is getting ready to sign what would likely be lucrative, long-term extension, and the Redskins are seemingly balking at the idea of giving up a lot of money to keep him.

Still, it may be in the team’s interest to try and trade their quarterback. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco may be the team that would really try to acquire Cousins based off of his relationship with Kyle Shanahan.

Former Washington offensive coordinator and current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is set to become the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach after Atlanta’s season ends. San Francisco needs a quarterback as much as any other team in the league. If Cousins is available, the 49ers would pursue him as hard as they’ve pursued Shanahan. Tagging Cousins again in 2018 would cost Washington $34.48 million, an unpalatable number for any team. And even if the Redskins did commit to that, Cousins could walk away from Washington after the 2018 season and sign where he wants, and Washington could do nothing to prevent it. This leaves Washington overly vulnerable and Cousins particularly powerful. He gets to dictate where he will play, and the lure of Shanahan in San Francisco will be strong.

If the team were to strike a deal with the 49ers, one would have to imagine that it would involve the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Sam Bradford was recently dealt in a package that netted the Eagles a first round pick, so Cousins’ value has to be considered higher. Still, the leverage that Cousins has over the Skins could slightly devalue him. If that happens, the team would have to settle for a couple of second rounders or maybe a future first and this year’s second. The 49ers would be reluctant to part with the No. 2 pick, but could probably be convinced to do so in the right package.

Trade Cousins To Cleveland Browns

The notoriously quarterback hungry Cleveland Browns have long been exploring the option of having Cousins join their team. In 2014, when Shanahan was actually their offensive coordinator, they reportedly were targeting him in a possible trade if Robert Griffin III did pan out for the Redskins. Instead, RG3 fizzled out and the Browns picked up the Redskin reject last offseason. So why would they not give another former Redskin a try? Cousins is a much better player anyways, so he could be the guy to at least get Cleveland heading in the right direction.

To make this type of a trade happen, the Browns would likely dangle the No. 12 overall pick. They have two first rounders, but they seem unlikely to trade the top pick unless the package is perfect. At No. 12, the Redskins would have a chance to select a solid linebacker like Reuben Foster and then could focus on taking the best talent available with the next pick. That could be Dalvin Cook, Chris Wormley, or maybe even Jabrill Peppers.

In some ways, this seems like a deal that would be more likely to succeed for the Redskins. The price range is just about right for both sides. If Cleveland could get Cousins to commit to a long term contract, then they could end up making the deal. Meanwhile, the Redskins could pick up a veteran option or role with Nate Sudfeld as their starter. It would be a serious offensive downgrade, but if they upgraded the running game, they could possibly get by. Provided, of course, that their quarterback could prove to be at least a capable option.

Re-Sign Cousins

This is the most obvious option. It also is probably the best option. As enticing as draft picks can be, dealing a potential franchise quarterback for an unproven commodity is scary. The Redskins cannot afford to trade Cousins then see him play at a Pro Bowl level. Quarterbacks are scarce at this point and time, and though the 2018 draft class has a lot of good passers, there is no guarantee that any would translate to successful NFL quarterbacks.

In the past, I have said that an Aaron Rodgers-esque contract is the right option for Kirk Cousins. A five year, $110 million deal would allow the team to still build around Cousins while Scot McCloughan builds the rest of the team through the draft. It also helps that Rodgers and Cousins are comparable based off of their stats from their early seasons as starters, as I said weeks ago:

Rodgers’ numbers are significantly better than Cousins over his career, but Rodgers had been in the league for eight years when he signed that huge deal. He had time to develop under Brett Favre, while Cousins was thrown into the fire after the Robert Griffin III experiment failed. In fact, looking at Rodgers’ first two seasons as a starter, he went 17-15, completed 64 percent of his passes, and had 58 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. The numbers are similar to Cousins, so perhaps there is hope that he could take a next step. I still believe Rodgers is a superior player, and he also did win a Super Bowl prior to the contract, but Cousins definitely has room for improvement.

That said, I have a feeling this contract is going to be the middle ground for both sides when contract talks are done. I think that Cousins will consider himself as potentially comparable to Rodgers with some work. He will then agree to a deal worth roughly $22 million, especially if almost 50 percent is guaranteed.

Maybe Cousins’ value will decline a little bit in free agency, but he should still see a contract that pays him at least $20 million per year. It is a hard pill to swallow for the Redskins, but the team simply does not have any better option at the position.

Let Him Walk

If re-signing Cousins is the best option, then letting him walk is by far the worst. The Redskins have an opportunity to at least get something in exchange for Cousins, and they cannot let this opportunity pass them by. Even if they were only able to next a couple of second rounders, they would still have to make the move if they do not agree on a long term deal.

If Cousins walked in free agency, then the Redskins would likely be awarded a compensatory pick. However, compensatory picks in the best case scenario would begin at the end of the third round, around the No. 97 overall pick. It would be a consolation to losing Cousins, but it would definitely cripple the team’s possibility of rebuilding the defense or finding a successor at quarterback.

Essentially, this is the one option that would result in absolute disaster for the Redskins. Cousins is a talented player. Whether or not he is a franchise guy, the team has to get something in exchange for him. If they let him walk, they get virtually nothing and have to entirely rebuild their offense. That would be a disaster for the team and could set them back from title contention at least a few years.

Prediction

As of right now, it is hard to argue against the team keeping Cousins. While they could possibly end up overpaying him, quarterbacks are simply too hard to find right now to give up a potential franchise caliber guy. I think that the Redskins front office realizes this, and they will not make a move unless they are forced to.

Even if you argue that bringing in Tony Romo or Jay Cutler for a year could get the team by, it simply does not offer the long term upside that Cousins does. He is a proven, veteran quarterback that has gotten the job done about 80 percent of the time. He needs to improve, but he has room for growth. Granted, a rookie passer may have more upside, but they will also have a higher bust potential.

At the end of the day, unless Cousins really overprices himself, the Redskins should re-sign him. They simply have too much to lose by getting rid of him.

This article originally appeared on