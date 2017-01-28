What The Bengals Need To Build A Dynasty

The Cincinnati Bengals have turned the corner and become a perennial playoff fixture. But, do they have what it takes to become a dynasty?

The month of January can be the most exhilarating or depressing for football fans. Bengals faithful had become used to the sight of the Orange and Black in the postseason. But, the 2016 campaign was a sheer nightmare. Draft picks were injured. Starters succumbed to nicks and bruises and the end result was obvious. The Bengals would be sitting at home for the playoffs.

There was a glimmer of hope when Cincinnati faced Pittsburgh in Week 15. The slim chance for a postseason berth was still alive. They gave fans a first half jolt and led the Steelers 20-9 at the break. But, it wasn’t meant to be. The Bengals lost 24-20 and the five-year mini-dynasty came to an end.

If the Bengals are ever going to be mentioned in the same conversations as New England, San Francisco or any of the teams with Super Bowl clout, they have to change a few things. The bare bones are in place. But, the overall approach has to be tweaked. They have managed to compete and be relevant. Hats off to Marvin Lewis and Duke Tobin. Unfortunately, it goes beyond just competing. The Bengals have to change the current culture and stay on course for the future. Building a dynasty isn’t easy…but it’s achievable.

Put An End To Playoff Futility

To say the Bengals had an off-year would be an understatement. After getting closer than they have since 1992, Cincinnati blew it. A rainy January night at Paul Brown Stadium was almost an exorcism. With less than two minutes to play, the Bengals were leading the Steelers and on their way to the Divisional Round. But, as fate would have it, meltdowns by Adam Jones and Vontaze Burfict changed the course of history.

Most fans will say they were shocked. But, real Bengals fans were looking for something to happen. Maybe it was all the negative energy beneath the hope that caused the turn of events. Whatever the case, it ended the way it usually does for the Men in Stripes.

Losing isn’t the main problem. It’s the way the losses are occurring. With the exception of two games, the Bengals have been demolished. The fact that they lost by an average of 18 points is unacceptable. Even when the defensive matches against Houston and Pittsburgh are added, the margin of defeat is still 12.4 points.

In each playoff game, Cincinnati looked unprepared and flat. Teams that are building dynasties don’t downplay the opponent. Every nuance of the defense, offense and special teams is evaluated for possible adjustments.

It has to start somewhere. Lewis has claimed the 2017 season will be “vastly different.” A postseason win or deep run would be a huge kickstart.

Player Accountability And Consistency

Teams that have gone on to become dynasties aren’t afraid to look in the mirror. Players will call out the others that aren’t performing. This isn’t an insane request to throw each other under the bus. But, it is a building block that can’t be ignored.

Most players have become numb to the jeers of fans. After all, the average fan doesn’t understand the dynamics of what really causes performances to suffer. Maybe an injury has slowed a player down or there could be personal issues. Those factors can’t be ignored. But, when a player is addressed by his peers, there’s a certain amount of respect that comes into play. Ultimately, a certain standard has to be met.

When Jeremy Hill was in the midst of another slow year, it was the duty of coaches and teammates to find out what was hindering his progress. No, it doesn’t take a sofa and notepad to nudge production. All it should take is a few words. Athletes have become sensitive. Coaches are essentially dealing with big kids and prima donnas. But, players that want to win will be open to constructive criticism. Surprisingly, Bengals players had been waiting for Rex Burkhead to get his turn to shine. Players and coaches should have fought for his playing time. Burkhead’s passion could have easily turned the season around.

The Desire To Win It All

It’s not brain surgery. The desire to become the best and stay on top…comes from the top. Lewis has had the keys to a Cincinnati dynasty for five years. The 2015 roster may have been the best Bengals team since the 1988 and 1981 squads. The defense was able to shut down teams when necessary and the offense was lights out under Andy Dalton.

Still, the Bengals ended the campaign in disappointment. Yes, Dalton suffered a devastating injury that changed the scheme of the offense. But, a head coach that wants to win will find a way. In fact, until the last two minutes of January 9, there was a way. If Lewis has control of his players, the Bengals win the Wild Card and move on to play Denver.

The meltdown was seen around the world and became infamous. Winning doesn’t happen by chance. Getting W’s is something that successful head coaches live for. The game-time decisions reflect their personalities.

Each year, there has been an excuse. Benjamin Franklin summed it up best, when he said, “He that is good for making excuses is seldom good for anything else.” If the Bengals are to shed the label of mediocrity and become a dynasty, the victim mentality has to stop.

“Marvin Lewis raised the Titanic,” former Bengal Solomon Wilcots told NFL.com. “This team was at the bottom of the ocean when he came in. They are a perennial playoff team.”

Lewis is ready for another contract extension. Quite frankly, he may have the desire to win it all…but there are times he doesn’t coach like it. It’s time for Marv to get mad…and mean it.

This article originally appeared on