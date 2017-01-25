What should the Miami Dolphins target in free agency?

The Miami Dolphins have holes that they need filled and they have starting spots that need to be filled. What they do in free agency will help dictate what they do in the draft.

It’s never an easy task to find the right pieces for a football team. The Dolphins have learned over the past several years that simply adding the number one free agent doesn’t work. The Mike Wallace’s and the Dannell Ellerbe’s are all high-profile price tags but don’t always bring the same punch.

Finding the right fits is as important as finding the right talent level. Last year the Dolphins scaled back on free agent spending and it’s likely that this season will do much of the same. Ideally the Dolphins would like to get to a place where talent is being supplemented and not replaced.

This years Dolphins team is not in the position to simply supplement their roster. They have too many needs that can’t simply be addressed in the draft. There are two ways they can do this. One, by adding starters to the roster in free agency and two, by adding depth players in free agency and then drafting their needs. The second may be smarter as they work towards building a long-term solution but the first will allow them to compete quicker. Or should.

Miami however needs to find a third option. An option that allows them to do both. That option involves identifying the positions of greatest need, addressing it in free agency with one or maybe two players, then supplementing the roster until the draft allows them to fill out the remaining holes. But what positions are of th greatest need?

Cornerback

There is no guaranteed that Byron Maxwell will play out this years contract with the Dolphins although given the parameters of the deal, $8.5 million against the cap, $3 million in dead money if released, and a savings of $5.5 million, Maxwell could very well play it out and the Dolphins may find improvement in his play.

Releasing Maxwell would create a unnessary hole but it’s now one that can’t be filled. The Dolphins will need to address the position in the draft again this year but not in rounds one or two. Free agency could be a starting spot to supplement the roster. The problem is the Dolphins got good but not great production from their back-ups this year and the group as a whole is very young. Players like Xavien Howard and Tony Lippett are both growing into their roles.

Free agency should provide the Dolphins an opportunity to address Maxwell’s spot if the Dolphins opt to move on but if they do not and keep Maxwell, free agency would not be a wise spot to try to find a starter. In this case looking to the draft would be the smarter bet.

Defensive Line

The Dolphins are getting old on the defensive line and have already wasted much of their time with Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh, and Earl Mitchell. Much of the fallout can be pinned on the poor player at linebacker, more on that later. Suh will enter his third season as he rolls over the age of 30 and Wake is winding down his career as he rolls over the age of 34.

Miami’s problem is they have no young standouts ready to take their place but there is good news in this area. It’s a position that doesn’t need addressing in free agency. The Dolphins will overpay if they go the free agent route. The draft is where Miami will find their future.

For now they should re-sign Andre Branch to continue working opposite Wake. A few more years of Branch will not hurt the club and will provide them time to develop other players. Terrence Fede was supposed to be ready but he has become more or less a depth player and is not ready for a full-time starting role.

Similarly the Dolphins should start relying more on Jordan Phillips and less on Earl Mitchell. Supplementing the roster in the drafts middle rounds will help and if need be, address the ends in the daft in 2018.

While the defensive line needs some younger bodies, it’s not as dire as some believe but it shouldn’t be summarily passed over either. The Dolphins won’t make a splash in free agency at defensive tackle or defensive end but they should add some depth if the opportunity presents.

Tight-End

The long list of draft failure for the Dolphins is noticeable. Mainly because the Dolphins don’t tend to draft TE’s early. The Dolphins invested a 7th rounder in Thomas Duarte last year. In 2014 it was a 5th on Arthur Lynch, 2013 was a 4th on Dion Sims, and 2012 was Michael Egnew.

Dion Sims is now an impending free agent and shouldn’t find much on the open market. Adam Gase has used the tight-end well in his previous stops with Denver and Chicago but Miami hasn’t had that go-to player for Gase to incorporate. Although he has tried.

Gase has tried to get the ball to Dion Sims but Sims lacks breakaway route running skills and his routes have to be disguised. Still Gase tried to get the TE’s more involved as the season moved into the later months. The question is will Miami spend in free agency? Should they?

If the Dolphins opt to spend on the position in free agency, which they should seriously consider, there are options but not the top end options that some would like. Miami is going to have to develop anyone they bring in unless they want to overspend for players who are at or over the age of 30.

There are some who point to Martellus Bennett of New England. A former Bear under Gase last season. But Bennett is 30 years old and will not come cheap. As the free agency list drops in age the price tags drop as well but the amount of development increases as well.

Players like Jacke Doyle, 26, of Indianapolis, 25-year-old Gavin Escobar who got lost in the Dallas depth, Atlanta’s Levine Toilolo who has shown signs but not terrific production. Of course the Dolphins could also keep the continuity moving and simply sign 25-year-old Dion Sims and continue to mold him into Adam Gase’s style and then supplementing the position in the draft.

The Dolphins do however need to do something about this position. The teams attempt to make Jordan Cameron the go-to receiver simply didn’t work.

Offensive line

Miami has their future left tackle in Laremy Tunsil but they do not have their future left guard and frankly they don’t have a future right guard, right tackle, or center. In other words, the Dolphins offensive line may look nice now but it’s really a mess.

Mike Pouncey should and will return but his health is becoming a major issue. Miami needs to address the future sooner rather than later because he can no longer be counted on 100% to make it through a full season. Jermon Bushrod played well last year at RG but he is over 30 years old and Miami lacks competing depth behind him.

The Dolphins wasted too many years waiting for Dallas Thomas and Billy Turner to develop and because of that they wasted too many years believing that the future of their offensive line was on the roster. When Tunsil moves to left tackle there will be a void at left guard.

On the right side of the line, Ja’Wuan James is struggling and his future isn’t looking very good at the moment. If he doesn’t turn things around in 2017, the Dolphins will have to find a replacement. Miami’s struggles along the offensive line are well documented and this year the team needs to focus on the roster in both the draft and in free agency.

For the most part, the Dolphins have taken the poor man’s approach to their offensive line in recent years. Only Branden Albert who was signed in 2014 was signed to be a starter. Players like Jeff Linkenback, Shelley Smith, Jason Fox, Jacques McClendon, and Lance Louis were all supposed to compete and add depth. Miami’s failures however has come at the expense of this practice.

When coupled with the lack of success in the draft, the failures of free agency are magnified. Yes, Laremy Tunsil looks to be heading towards a great career but 2016 saw one offensive lineman taken in the draft and back-up Sam Young taken in free agency.

In 2015 it was the wasted pick of Jamil Douglas in round 4, 2014 was Billy Turner in round three. 2014 was the last season that Miami doubled up on offensive lineman in the draft taking Turner and Ja’Wuan James in round one. In fact you have to go all the way back to 2008 in Bill Parcell’s first season to find the next draft that Miami doubled up on offensive lineman. Not in rounds 1, 2, or 3 but any rounds combined. In 2008 the Dolphins took Jake Long number one overall and added Shawn Murphy and Donald Thomas as well.

One of the issues that has plagued the Dolphins in all these years was the fact that Miami’s roster had so many holes that the team continued to try to piecemeal the roster together with higher spending and focus spent on free agency.

This year the Dolphins need to spend money in free agency on at least one starting caliber player. Preferably guard. They then need to add at least two offensive lineman through the draft that can be developed.

Linebacker

Perhaps the one position, if there is a singular position, that needs addressed both in the draft and in free agency, it’s linebacker. The Dolphins recent draft history is abysmal at the position in recent years. The team has not drafted a linebacker since Jordan Tripp was taken in the 5th round of the 2014 draft. He is long gone.

Prior to 2014, Jelani Jenkins was taken in the 4th round of 2013. Jenkins developed into a starting linebacker but he has really had only one solid season with the others being average. Injuries have played a large part in his development and now he is an impending free agent.

The last time a Dolphins team drafted a linebacker in the first three rounds was 2012’s 3rd round when the Dolphins drafted Olivier Vernon who was then moved to defensive end. Koa Misi was drafted in the 2nd round in 2010 and his future in Miami is very doubtful.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins their choices in free agency have not proved as valuable as the contracts they were given. As a result, names like Karlos Dansby, Dannell Ellerbe, Phillip Wheeler, and others have simply come and gone leaving not only a lack of continuity but a lack of top-level tacklers that are needed in a 4-3 defense.

The Dolphins can not simply sign two linebackers in free agency and call it a day. They need to sign one, re-sign Kiko Alonso and add another in the top three rounds of the draft. If not the first. The Dolphins can no longer neglect this position in the draft.

Free agency should provide the Dolphins one starter to work with Alonso and then, again, the draft should provide the third. If not, the Dolphins are likely going to overpay for a free agent.

