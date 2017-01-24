What direction should the Jets head in for 2017?

After a very rough season, it’s obvious to say that the New York Jets need to make some changes, but where should they start?

The New York Jets only won five games this past season, and I’ll be honest, the future doesn’t look very bright. At the end of it all, the Jets should blow up their roster this offseason. Some fans aren’t gonna like this, but the Jets need to commit to a rebuilding plan. All Jets fans want them to be legit Super Bowl contenders right away next season, but that realistically won’t happen.

Blowing up the roster? Where could they start? Cutting cornerback Darrelle Revis seems obvious, as he is clearly declining, and no team would want to take on his contract which makes him basically untradeable.

They should also look to trade Brandon Marshall, who the Jets should get a draft pick for despite his down season in 2016. They should also try to trade defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson which could be tough given that he is coming off of down year. But considering how young he is, the Jets could definitely get something good in return.

Another player who could be good trade bait for the Jets is running back Bilal Powell, I was originally against this, but when I thought about it, it’s not a crazy idea. He’s 28, so by the time the Jets are realistically able to contend, his best years could be behind him.

Just think about how quickly running backs decline in the NFL. Since Powell is coming off of his best season, his trade stock is high, you never know what the Jets could get for him.

The Jets need to build their team from the NFL Draft in the grand scheme of things. Since 2008, the Jets have drafted 59 players and those 59 players have made a combined two Pro Bowl appearances, there isn’t a word that accurately describes how terrible that is. This isn’t like the NBA, you can’t build a team just from free agency. Unless you already have a decent roster and you just need that one final piece, signing free agents normally won’t make your team great, most teams who spend

Who exactly should the Jets draft? It’s hard to tell just yet, but they need help in a lot of different areas. Everyone knows they lack good quarterback play, but they should build up the rest of their roster first and then find the right man under center. Just look at the Dallas Cowboys for example.

Quarterback Dak Prescott got to start his career in a perfect situation, his rookie year had a great running game, the best offensive line in football, a star wide receiver in Dez Bryant and a future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end in Jason Witten. A rookie quarterback will more than likely struggle early on in a bad situation.

If the Jets draft well these next two to three years, let their young players develop, they can be a very good team down the line. The Jets would definitely be awful the next two years if they followed this plan, but if they ended up with a good young promising roster in four years that can win, it would be worth it. The important thing for the Jets and their fans are to stay patient.

