What Channel is the 2017 Pro Bowl On?

Taking a look at what channel you can find the 2017 Pro Bowl on during the all-star game on Sunday, Jan. 29.

While many may be accustomed to seeing lei-adorned players and coaches, NFL fans need to switch it up. The 2017 Pro Bowl makes the move from the traditional location of Hawaii to Orlando, FL and Camping World Stadium. With Super Bowl 51 still a week away, the NFL’s All-Star competition will be a welcomed sight with pro football on the field in any form.

However, the best of 2017 Pro Bowl weekend may already be behind the fans. On Thursday, the NFL tested the waters with the first ever Skills Showdown. Featuring events such as the Drone Drop, Precision Passing, and even Epic Dodgeball, the event went down as a resounding success. For what it’s worth, the NFC was able to top the AFC in the competition after a dominant dodgeball performance.

That speaks to another change for the 2017 Pro Bowl game, or rather a return to tradition. While they’ve gone with the format of having NFL legends pick teams in recent years, this year’s festivities will feature the return of the AFC vs. NFC format for the game. Though not sexy, it abandons a largely failed experiment to rejuvenate the game.

No one is fooling anyone by the change in format or scenery, though. The Pro Bowl is hard to sell for a number of reasons. Even if that is the case, though, it’s still worth watching. When you have the best players in the world playing with questionable effort, you can still see some unreal plays being made on the field. Therefore, fans would love to know what channel they can find the game on.

Luckily, that’s an easy one. Considering that many of the festivities are held at their Wide World of Sports Complex, it’s no surprise that they NFL has given ESPN the broadcast of the 2017 Pro Bowl. There you can watch the best players—those not playing in Super Bowl LI at least—compete in Orlando and give us our football fix until Sunday in Houston.

