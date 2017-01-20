What channel is East-West Shrine Game?

Some of the best players in college football will take to the field to participate in the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday. Here is which channel will televise it.

As the college football season heads to their all-star games, the East-West Shrine Game will be on center stage on Saturday. Players from all over the country will be broken up into two teams, and will represent the East and the West. The game will be played for the benefit of the Shiners Hospitals for Children, which provides medical care for children in need.

The National Football League will supply the coaches for the game, which will put the players through practices and lead them during the game. Brentson Buckner, a four-year assistant coach for the Arizona Cardinals, will be the head coach of the East team. For the West, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards will be calling the shots.

The game will be televised nationally on the NFL Network, and will also be streamed through their website. Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida will play host to the event, and is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays of Major League Baseball. The game will also have a bit of Major League ties, as the Trey Griffey, the son of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. will be playing for the West.

Here is how to watch all of the action.

Date: Saturday, January 21

Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

TV Info: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFLNetwork.com

The East-West Shrine Game is the longest-running college football all-star game there is, and the 2017 version of the game should be a nice window into some of the talent selected in next April’s draft. While the game may not draw the kind of talent as the Senior Bowl does, it cannot be understated the impact this classic has on the draft. These players will get to play in front of, and for NFL personnel, which is worth its weight in gold when it comes time for the draft.

