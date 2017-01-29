What channel is 2017 Pro Bowl on?

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl will take place this Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and here is how you can watch all of the action take place.

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl is one of the more fan friendly events the NFL has to offer, and this year, it is moving locations. While the game is usually played in Honolulu, Hawaii, giving the players a chance for a free vacation, it will be moved to Orlando, Florida for this year’s event. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium, and it will be the culmination of a fantastic week of fun events for the players and fans.

This year, the NFL added a skills competition to the festivities, which will take place on Thursday. The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will feature four new events, including a dodgeball game between the two conferences. In addition, there will be a Power Relay Challenge, Precision Passing, and a Best Hands competition. The thought is to add some fun to a week that has seen the competitive nature of the game decline over the past few years.

ESPN will televise the event, which is slated to kick off at 8:00pm ET on Sunday, January 29. The Pro Bowl will be reverting back to being a game between the two conferences, which is different that the draft-type rosters from previous years. In recent years, the event has come under fire due to the fact that players do not want to play in it, which has made it less interesting than it was in the past.

Because the game was moved to the week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, players from the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will not play in the game. Both Tom Brady and Matt Ryan were voted to start for the AFC and NFC, respectively, though both quarterbacks have a bigger game on their minds. The Super Bowl will kick off from NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017, and unlike the Pro Bowl, it will be televised on FOX.

This article originally appeared on