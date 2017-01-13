What 49ers fans want to see from the team next season

Niner Noise presents what values the team should embody in 2017 and beyond. To accomplish this, Niner Noise will look at some of the best 49ers teams ever.

So we don’t know who the new head coach or general manager will be at this point in time. We have no idea what type of offense or defense they will want to install. No clue as to what type of players they will most likely target in free agency. Zero knowledge on what college prospects they will scout.

While all of the above are extremely important, that is not what this article is about.

For the casual fan, they don’t really want to know the ins and outs of the counter trey or the outside-zone run. Die-hard football fans will already know all about schemes, formations, etc.

Every football team has a scheme, a game plan, a version of football taken from some other coach. What fans want to see are the other qualities — the things that linger in our memories when we think of a certain player, a coach, or a specific play.

For example, what is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Patrick Willis? How about Justin Smith? There are certain perceptions that come to mind, right? How about Joe Montana, Steve Young or Jerry Rice?

Take for example the Jim Harbaugh-led 49ers. The, “Whose got it better than us!” 49ers were a tough, physical football team. Each and every play, they came to bring the pain. They came to show you who was boss.

The Bill Walsh-led 49ers were about innovation, creativity, excellence but also swagger. Some would argue that both the Walsh 49ers and Harbaugh 49ers held very similar qualities. Of course, Harbaugh was mentored by Walsh, so it is entirely possible the vision of how a team should think and act on the field came from the original 49ers field general.

The point is the 2015 and 2016 49ers had no identity at all. The 2015 and 2016 teams never demonstrated any of the qualities demonstrated by the Walsh or Harbaugh teams. Fans loved to see Harbaugh’s passion come through on the sideline. You could see his infectious personality come through the players as if it were their own.

Fans know that the 2017 49ers are not going to win the Super Bowl. 49ers fans are faithful but not deluded. The last two seasons were tough not only because of the losses but also because they lacked a fighting spirit.

Whoever takes the reigns as the next 49ers head coach and general manager needs to know what the Faithful want. The Faithful demand that the team next season play with a certain kind of attitude. We want to see relentless aggression.

Players, show us that toughness. Unknown HC, develop innovative game plans to inspire players and fans. Be creative.

We know next season will be tough but come to play the game as it is meant to be played — with swagger.

