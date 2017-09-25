Weekend Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

President Donald Trump’s criticism of players who kneel during the national anthem sparked angry protests around the National Football League on Sunday, as about 200 players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance.

A week ago, just six players protested.

Most NFL players on Sunday locked arms with their teammates – some standing, others kneeling – in a show of solidarity. A handful of teams stayed off the field until after ”The Star-Spangled Banner” to avoid the issue altogether.

As he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington from New Jersey, Trump said the players protesting the anthem were ”very disrespectful to our country” and called again on owners to stop what he considers unpatriotic displays in America’s most popular sport.

Trump also announced Saturday that Curry, the popular two-time MVP for the Golden State Warriors, would not be welcome at the White House for the commemorative visit traditionally made by championship teams: ”Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

PRO BASKETBALL

MIAMI (AP) Dwyane Wade is about to become a free agent, and he’s hoping that doesn’t last for long.

Wade and the Chicago Bulls agreed to terms on a buyout agreement Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press. Wade is considering several options, including a potential return to Miami or a reunion with longtime friend LeBron James in Cleveland, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the buyout has not been formally announced.

Wade will have other suitors, as well. ESPN reported San Antonio is a possible landing spot, and Oklahoma City – which added Paul George this summer and will formally complete the trade with New York for Carmelo Anthony on Monday – would also seem to make sense as well.

Wade, speaking to the AP on Sunday night, indicated he wants to get his next deal done quickly.

NEW YORK (AP) – Carmelo Anthony won’t be at Knicks training camp after all. He’ll be in Oklahoma City, joining Russell Westbrook and Paul George in a loaded lineup.

The Knicks agreed to trade Anthony to the Thunder on Saturday, saving themselves a potentially awkward reunion next week with the player they’d been trying to deal since last season.

New York will get Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The Knicks had said just a day earlier that they expected Anthony to be there when they reported for camp Monday. But it was clear they didn’t want him anymore and he no longer wanted to be in New York, where he arrived with so much hype that was never fulfilled in February 2011.

BASEBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell pressed a hand to his heart and took to a knee for the national anthem for the second straight game Sunday, part of a protest movement that has been criticized by President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old rookie became the first major league player to kneel during ”The Star-Spangled Banner” before the A’s played Texas. Again Sunday, teammate Mark Canha put a hand on Maxwell’s shoulder in a show of support like he also did Saturday.

Maxwell said after Sunday’s game that he’s received threats since kneeling, including racial epithets and warnings ”to watch my back.”

”I mean, I expected it, it’s nothing different that I haven’t dealt with in my life,” Maxwell said. ”The threats that I’m getting are part of the problem.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Maxwell’s protest was a courageous act, noting that the decision to become the first player in the majors to adopt the protest came with risk. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first athlete to take a knee during the anthem while playing quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He is now a free agent, and his supporters believe NFL teams have avoided signing him because of his protests.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 TCU jumped into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season and Florida State dropped all the way out of the rankings for the first time since 2011 after starting 0-2.

Alabama remained No. 1 and won back some of the support it lost last week to No. 2 Clemson. The Crimson Tide received 52 first-place votes Sunday, up seven from last week, after beating Vanderbilt 59-0 on Saturday.

Clemson received eight first-place votes, down seven from last week, after taking more than three quarters to pull away from Boston College. No. 3 Oklahoma got the remaining first-place vote.

Penn State held at No. 4. Southern California was No. 5, followed by Pac-12 rival Washington.

Georgia followed Michigan, TCU and Wisconsin rounded out the top 10.