Weekend Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans, the entire Packers contingent and a few Cowboys players inside AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the game.

Officials issued an all-clear more than two hours after the game ended. The late playoff game, and AFC divisional matchup between Pittsburgh and Kansas City, was being shown on the giant video board over the center of the $1.2 billion stadium.

Earlier, a warning on the video board read ”Severe Weather. Please Take Shelter,” as fans stayed in seats and wandered the large plazas at each end of the facility. At one point, officials warned people to get away from the large sliding glass doors behind the end zones.

The warning began before the Packers could leave, and Dallas rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were seen on the field. The quarterback and running back were cheered by fans.

Around 9 p.m. Central time, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth tweeted that while tornado warnings had expired, 60 mph winds were still expected with the storm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Chargers aren’t getting the warmest welcome from potential patrons on their move up the California coast.

Los Angeles fans at a Clippers-Lakers game booed the Chargers’ new logo when it was shown on the video board, then jeered tight end Jeff Cumberland when he was put on the big screen.

Chargers CEO and president Dean Spanos also attended the game with his family. Spanos and the team announced Thursday that they are relocating for next season from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Cumberland signed with the Chargers as a free agent before the 2016-17 season, but tore his left Achilles tendon in a preseason contest and never played a regular season game while the team was in San Diego.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) – The Northwestern women’s basketball team honored Jordan Hankins by wearing her name and number during warmups and then, in a gym filled with the school’s athletes, won in its first game since her death.

The Wildcats beat Indiana 80-67 Saturday, less than a week after the sophomore guard committed suicide.

”I’ve coached probably close to 1,000 Division I games and it all becomes irrelevant in a situation like this,” Northwestern’s Joe McKeown said. ”We just stayed to together to support and honor Jordan.”

The body of the 19-year-old from Indianapolis was found in her dorm room on Monday. Because of the tragedy, Northwestern’s game at Minnesota on Wednesday was postponed.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne is expected to replace Alabama AD Bill Battle, who announced that he is stepping down, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being worked out between Byrne and Alabama.

Byrne has been at Arizona since 2010. He was AD at Mississippi State from 2008-10.

The Arizona Daily Star first reported the 45-year-old Byrne would be Battle’s replacement. Arizona booster Jeff Stevens confirmed to the newspaper that Byrne, a former Mississippi State athletic director, is leaving.

Arizona spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said the university could not confirm Byrne’s impending departure.

SOCCER

BALTIMORE (AP) – American criminal investigators are continuing to pursue soccer corruption, according to outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who initiated the prosecution of fraudulent FIFA executives.

Lynch attracted global attention by jolting the world’s most popular sport, launching sprawling criminal cases that burst into view with early morning arrests in May 2015 at a luxury hotel in Zurich ahead of the FIFA presidential election.

The FIFA case, which started when Lynch was a U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn before being appointed the country’s chief law enforcement officer in 2015, has led to more than 40 people or organizations being charged.

WRESTLING

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Former pro wrestler Jimmy ”Superfly” Snuka, who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, has died at his son-in-law’s home in Florida. He was 73.

Attorney Robert Kirwan II said Snuka was taken to the home near Pompano Beach so that he could spend his last moments there. The family informed him shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday to say he had died, Kirwan said.

Lehigh County Judge Kelly Banach on Jan. 3 dismissed the murder case against the retired WWE star after the defense said he had dementia, was in hospice care in Florida and had six months to live.