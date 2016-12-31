Week 17 Titans viewing guide

The last week of the season is here. As much as it pains me to say it, the Tennessee Titans will obviously not be in the playoffs.

However, that doesn’t mean that the Tennessee Titans have nothing to watch for. These are the five games this weekend that matter to the Titans.

Tennessee Titans over Houston Texans

This isn’t last year or the year before where the mentality of the team should be thrown under the bus for a better draft pick. This team is a playoff caliber team and everyone in the building needs to know that this is a winning team. What better way to do that than by going out with a win at home against a division rival.

Jacksonville Jaguars over Indianapolis Colts

No one likes Andrew Luck, but that isn’t the reason to cheer against the Colts. If the Jacksonville Jaguars end up with the same record as the LA Rams, the math puts the Rams pick before the Jaguars. That kills two birds with one stone.

Chicago Bears over Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are not a good team, and their pass protection is some of the worst in the NFL. There is a real chance that the Chicago Bears find a way to beat the Vikings this weekend which, like Jacksonville, is huge because the Rams pick would be before the Bears pick if they finish with the same record.

New York Jets over Buffalo Bills

The Bills are in turmoil right now. Buffalo is planning on starting E.J. Manuel this week due to contract issues with Tyrod Taylor AND because for whatever reason, the Bills think they can find a better QB this offseason.

The Jets are not an inspiring team, but maybe even they can beat a team captained by Manuel and with a new head coach with nothing to play for.

Arizona Cardinals over LA Rams

Obviously we all want this. The Cardinals have stumbled over the Rams before, and after a nice win last week against the Seattle Seahawks, they should have enough momentum (not to mention talent) to beat a bad Rams team.

On the other side, why should the Rams play hard in this game? They have no head coach to impress, nothing they can earn, no real milestones to accomplish, and no free agents who can really force the Rams to pay up big if they show up here.

I get that they are all professionals and they love the game, but with the offseason right around the corner are some of them going to ease up a little and not risk any sort of injury.

This article originally appeared on