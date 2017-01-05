Week 17 Mailbag: Oakland Raiders

Week 17 of the JBB Mailbag, answering questions from Twitter following the Oakland Raiders loss to the Denver Broncos.

“If something is said about the Raiders, I’m ready to go to war.” – Jim Otto

It’s time for the Week 17 edition of JBB’s Oakland Raiders mailbag. Let’s jump right into it.

Note: Some of the questions were duplicates or similar to other questions that had already been asked. If you don’t see your question specifically responded to, that is likely the reason why.

@JustBlogBaby what happened to Mario Edwards. Didn’t see him play. What was snap count — Charles Manock (@cmanock1) January 2, 2017

Earlier this week, Coach Del Rio stated that Mario Edwards Jr. was sick during the loss to Denver. In his second game back from injury, he played 17 snaps.

Going forward, there is no issue here. Expect a bigger contribution from MEJ at Houston.

@JustBlogBaby Is it fair to say that lack of interior pass rush is the biggest hole on this team? — Lord Ruthven (@orderofdracul) January 3, 2017

While, at times, getting pressure on the quarterback up the middle has proved to be inefficient, have you seen our secondary?

Neither the Raiders interior pass rush, nor the secondary is anything to boast about. However, as I have stated many times this season, more times than not, when a critical play needs to be made, the defense finds a way to make it.

More times than not, by any means.

@JustBlogBaby explain why amerson and Smith did not make it work this year. — Aaron Beltran (@nurseaaron) January 2, 2017

There are many moving pieces with this dilemma, although it’s time I finally faced the issue many of you have pressured me to over the season, in defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

Cornerbacks David Amerson and Sean Smith have not forgotten how to play football, yet at times this season that very argument has carried some validity.

So how is that possible, that two individuals, coming off exceptional 2015 performances, could essentially regress simultaneously?

The elephant is in the room, and he has been all season.

@JustBlogBaby How much alcohol should one consume during this Playoff “Game”? — Joe Brewin’ (@Brew_Gawd) January 3, 2017

It’s been tough, I will be the first to say it. But even in removing my optimism optics, I’m not panicking over the Houston Texans. Although allow me to qualify that statement.

This is a Houston team who, over their last seven games, finished 3-4. And of those three victories, the Texans have only outscored their opponents 55-50. Therefore, my absence of panic — as it pertains to the Texans, only — is embedded in the belief (and confidence) that if the Raiders focus on the controllable elements, and execute, we have a chance to be successful in Houston. As we were in Mexico City.

@JustBlogBaby assuming we have a puncher’s chance in Houston, we’re better off in KC next, right? Not NE? #RaiderNation — Spencer Krauss (@SpencerKrauss7) January 3, 2017

Imagine you’ve spent just over a decade on death row. The time has finally come: firing squad, or lethal injection? The choice is yours.

@JustBlogBaby last week the offense was too conservative. Do you expect them to open it up more this week? — OrangeCountyRaider (@ColinOjeda) January 3, 2017

No. But also, yes.

“Come again, Sirelle?!”

Not one iota of my brain expects the Raiders to roll Connor Cook out in his first start, a road playoff game, and have him throw 25+ times.

I expect — hope, rather — Bill Musgrave plans to expand the offense, as it relates to the running game. Starting, though not limiting the game plan to, getting Latavius Murray more than five carries.

The offense totaled only 16 carries last week against Denver, as opposed to 43 in the previous meeting. And granted, much of that can be attributed to a 17-0 deficit, in the first half, yet the case remains: run the damn ball.

Establishing an effective rushing attack, early, will be a key to victory.

@JustBlogBaby what’s the answer for Hopkins this time around? — Will (@MoRaiderFan) January 3, 2017

I don’t find myself overly concerned with DeAndre Hopkins going into this game, as he totaled only 58 receiving yards in the Raiders previous meeting with the Texans.

Having said that, Hopkins was able to bring in five of the six targets in the previous matchup, although since then, the receiver’s struggle to find continuity — and chemistry — with quarterback Brock Osweiler has been an ongoing saga.

With Raiders safety Karl Joseph returning to action Saturday, I don’t expect the Texans to take many shots deep, or over the middle.

As a result, Hopkins will be confined to trying to inflict damage on the Raiders secondary with short, intermediate routes, which allows me to breathe slightly in relief.

@JustBlogBaby Welcome back to the pathetic cold harsh reality that our beloved Raiders completely SUCK without #4 at the helm! — Cory Arduser (@wolverines_fan) January 2, 2017

I’m actually looking forward to this game on Saturday. If nothing else, I get to see something my eyes have not seen since I was in middle school: the Oakland Raiders in the playoffs.

Derek Carr had an incredible 2016 season that was unfortunately cut short. But there are 52 other men on this team who have worked tirelessly, as well, to put this team and organization in this position.

For their efforts, and commitment, I hope I speak for all of Raider Nation when I say that they have earned our support, with no strings attached.

This weekend you should be yelling at your television, in support of the Raiders, with the same fire you did in Week 7. As should we all. The Commitment to Excellence starts with just that, a commitment.

And as fans, if we can’t give that, what are we even good for?

