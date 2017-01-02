Week 17 Grades for Buccaneers Win over Panthers

The Buccaneers came into their Week 17 match-up against the Carolina Panthers with an outside shot at the playoffs, and looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Buccaneers 3 0 7 7 17 Panthers 7 0 3 6 16

In the end, the Buccaneers will be at home healing a season’s worth of dings and dents, and watching the post-season with the rest of us.

It was a great effort, and there’s lots to be proud of. To list one here, the Bucs swept the Carolina Panthers who swept them last year on the way to the Super Bowl.

Moral victories don’t win you trophies, but they do inspire confidence and this team should have a lot of it when we return for the 2017 season.

For the last time, let’s break down this game and pass out our report card.

QUARTERBACK: A

Jameis Winston’s season has been a one-man reflection of the Buccaneers’ 2016 campaign in general. Lots of ups and downs with some magnificent highs and frustrating lows.

With his team’s playoff chances hinging on his performance the second year quarterback rang in the New Year with two first half turnovers including a fumble after he was stripped from behind by Carolina defensive end Wes Horton.

Previous to the fumble, Winston had a pass careen off of his receiver’s hand into the arms of rookie James Bradberry giving the Panthers prime field position with a 7-3 lead.

The second-year quarterback came into the second half looking much more poised and controlled as he led his team on two second half touchdown drives.

His one scoring toss went to Mike Evans to get his squad the lead they would never give up.

Inside the win, Winston set the team record for passing yards in a single season and there should be no doubt he’s this team’s quarterback of the future.

Set records, you get high grades.

RUNNING BACKS: C+

The Buccaneers’ running back situation this season has been about as confusing as it has ever been in franchise history.

Who would start and who would contribute was never predictable, and following the news Doug Martin would begin his four-game suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, Jacquizz Rodgers found himself back in the starting lineup in Week 17.

10 first half carries led to 49-yards on the ground for Rodgers and undrafted rookie Peyton Barber also chipped in with four yards on two touches.

The Bucs’ rushing attack was effective, but couldn’t quite lead them to points on the board in the first two quarters of the game.

As they surged ahead for the win in the second half Rodgers saw his carries drop to seven after the half. When it was all over, he turned in 75-yards rushing and added a four yard catch to his afternoon.

More importantly, Rodgers has a lot of Buccaneers fans calling for the team to bring him back last season after he was picked up as a free-agent after being cut by Chicago earlier this year.

Barber has had a good showing as well and picked up 19-yards on his final five carries of his rookie season.

A lot is to be seen about how the running back group will look next season, but they showed how serviceable they could be in this one, and helped clinch a winning record.

WIDE RECEIVERS and TIGHT ENDS: A

Cameron Brate was a painfully obvious absence as the Buccaneers placed the second-year standout on injured reserve prior to this game.

It didn’t stop Dirk Koetter from calling 21 pass plays in the first half though, and nine of those throws went in the direction of Adam Humphries who hauled in seven of them for 57-yards.

Mike Evans got his normal heavy workload before the break and had three catches on seven targets for 39-yards himself.

The lean towards Humphries and Evans continued after halftime as Winston went to his two reliable targets all afternoon against an under-performing Panthers secondary.

The former Clemson Tiger brought in twice as many passes with ten going for a total of 94-yards, but it was Evans who brought in the touchdown catch among his five total.

The score tied his own career high and team high for a single season giving him twelve on the year.

His 65-yards receiving in Week 17 puts him at 3,578 yards in his three-year career, and as reported by Thomas Bassinger puts him on pace to surpass the great Jerry Rice in receiving yards.

Mike Evans has more receiving yards in his first three seasons than Jerry Rice. #Bucs #CARvsTB — Thomas Bassinger (@tometrics) January 1, 2017

To be expected, the tight ends were fairly quiet with Cameron Brate absent with injury. Luke Stocker brought in the only reception for the group which tallied one yard from scrimmage, and their biggest impact could be felt in blocking, which they did a pretty good job at.

Overall, it was an effective day, and again – you set records, you get good grades.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C

The Buccaneers started their Week 17 game with the same offensive line they had Week 1. It was short lived however, as an early thumb injury to Joe Hawley.

The Bucs’ center would return, and for all intents and purposes the offensive line held up pretty well against a Panthers defense which hasn’t exactly been lighting up quarterbacks all season.

Unlike a lot of games this season Jameis Winston looked to have more time than he’s used to and it helped him settle down in the second half to become more effective leading his team to the lead.

They did give up three sacks, although they weren’t all on the offensive line.

A potentially crucial mistake was made by Donovan Smith on a field goal attempt in the second half when he was flagged for a false start.

The penalty pushed Roberto Aguayo and replacement long snapper Adarious Glanton who sent a wobbly snap into the hands of Bryan Anger and resulted in a blocked field goal.

The block gave Carolina good field position in a critical time in the game. Stemming from a false start, it serves to confirm what most of the fan base has been saying all year: The Buccaneers need to improve the O-Line this offseason.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B

Missing William Gholston to end the regular season certainly wasn’t the preferred situation for the Buccaneers, but early in this one the defensive line was able to fill gaps effectively and keep Cam Newton from becoming overly comfortable.

Twice in the first half, the Bucs sacked the Panthers quarterback. Once by Robert Ayers, and another by linebacker Lavonte David who was able to get into the backfield after the defensive front swallowed all the Carolina blockers.

Rookie Noah Spence has been a difference maker this season despite the fact he’s been battling injuries throughout his first season in the NFL.

Today was no different, and #57 was seen making key plays down the stretch. He finished with a modest three tackles and a quarterback hit, giving credence to the phrase “quality over quantity”.

While Carolina did finish with 128 rushing yards, it was the outside run and a few chunk plays which netted the yardage. For most of the afternoon the Buccaneers bottled up the rushing attack of their opponents and forced Newton to try and make plays through the air, which didn’t work either.

Good pressure set up big plays from the second and third levels, so this group gets a serviceable grade without a lot of flash.

LINEBACKERS: B+

Buccaneers’ linebackers Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David have had good season’s overall and while they can’t be happy with the way the previous two games have ended, they’re individual efforts have been above par.

David got himself a first half sack on quarterback Cam Newton and Alexander came up with five tackles before the break and nearly had a big interception off a deflected pass.

After halftime it was more of the same and David had perhaps his best complete game of the season getting to the quarterback twice to keep their opponents out of rhythm and off balance.

In an unusual occurrence Alexander did not lead the team in tackles this afternoon, but he did total 10 tackles on the day with one for a loss and a pass defended.

Leveling his usual pattern of big hits and fast playing, the second year linebacker from Louisiana State University has certainly become a team leader this season, and the duo of he and David should keep the Buccaneers defense successful for quite some time.

It was a good final stand for the linebackers, and the grade reflects.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: A+

The Buccaneers secondary was blamed early in 2016 for the team’s struggles and looked downright foolish at times in the season.

Since the bye week though, this unit has gotten better each week and has become the strength of the defense as they’ve closed out games and come up with key plays in huge moments.

Tampa’s secondary held Cam Newton to under 100-yards passing in the first half and really buttoned down the offense after the first drive of the game when Carolina moved the ball with ease.

To start the second half though, the Panthers had the ball and were looking to extend their small lead when veteran cornerback Brent Grimes reacted perfectly to a pass intended for Ted Ginn Jr. and broke into the flat for an easy pick-six.

Surprisingly though, Grimes wasn’t the stud of the game for this group. Instead this honor goes to Keith “Tandyman” Tandy.

Keith Tandy had not one, but two interceptions off Newton, both on deep passes.

The first came on a throw intended for wide receiver Corey Brown who actually caught the ball in the air and had it ripped out by Tandy on their way to the ground. Upon review the play was confirmed, and it strongly supported the fact he’s been starting in place of the inconsistent Chris Conte.

His second pick of the afternoon came later on a lofted ball thrown over the head of tight end Greg Olsen and into Tandy’s hands. This one he returned 28-yards and set up his offense with great field position.

If this wasn’t enough, the career back-up also led the team in Week 17 with 12 tackles and was a big contributor to bottling up Carolina’s rushing attack.

He didn’t do it alone, but Tandy along with Grimes’ pick-six give this unit their highest grade of the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

If the Buccaneers can get Roberto Aguayo to build off his post bye-week numbers then they should have a pretty good field goal kicker for years to come.

Missing an early field goal in this match-up isn’t going to help matters much, but there still has to be some confidence in the way he’s been able to turn around is early efforts which were simply disastrous.

Bryan Anger kept up his stellar punting performances in this one pinning the Panthers offense inside their own 20-yard line twice in the first half.

If good punts don’t wet your special teams whistle then maybe Adam Humphries’ return on a missed field goal by Carolina kicker Graham Gano did the trick.

Of course, we’d all rather he took it back for a score, but the exciting return just adds to the potential Humphries has to impact the Bucs.

As mentioned earlier, Aguayo would go on to have a second kick go awry as it was blocked following a false start which set him back further than he was already.

It’s not the finish the rookie kicker wanted, but the win still stands, meaning this unit didn’t hurt the team as much as they could have helped them.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 17 CAROLINA PANTHERS 16

That’ll do it for the Buccaneers’ Week 17 win over the Panthers and our grades.

The Buccaneers finish 9-7 on the year and while they will not be heading to the post-season, they’ve given themselves and their fan base plenty to look forward to.

The Pewter Plank will be bringing you all kinds of off-season coverage, so keep coming back as we help you stay up to date on what the team is doing to prepare for a successful 2017 campaign.

Thanks as always for reading, and have a happy and healthy New Year!

What are your thoughts on the game today, and what grades would you give out? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter anytime!

