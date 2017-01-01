Week 17 game review: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears in week 17 of the NFL season, but what were some good, bad, and interesting things from the game?

The final week of the NFL season is here for the Minnesota Vikings. While they have been eliminated from the division race and the playoff picture, there is still a lot left for this team to prove before heading into the offseason.

Their opponent in week 17 is the Chicago Bears. Their NFC North rival is having a hugely disappointing year, coming into the game with only 3 wins and none of them coming on the road. However, they did defeat the Vikings in Chicago earlier in the year.

Minnesota came away with a huge win in this game, defeating the Bears 38-10. The win went a long way to help give this team and its fans hope and momentum going into the 2017 NFL season.

While the game is in the books, there is a lot left to talk about. Let’s discuss the good stuff, bad things, and interesting occurrences from week 17 of the NFL season starting with the positives, as always!

The Good Stuff

A very fast start. The Minnesota Vikings came out to a hot start offensively. A nice long pass to Patterson set up the Vikings just outside the red zone, where McKinnon ran it in. The longer the season goes on, the more the offense looks like it is getting on the same page. Xavier Rhodes always comes to play. This guy is just plain good. The work he has put in and the things the coaching staff have done to develop him over his career have paid off in a big, big way. He was a well-deserved addition to this year’s Pro Bowl. Marcus Sherels as a return man. Vikings fans saw what happened when Sherels missed time, so it isn’t a huge surprise that he has a high value on the field for punt returns. But in a game where field position is king, these great return men of Minnesota have helped in a big way. Sam Bradford continues to be accurate. Bradford continues to complete passes at a near record rate and limit his interceptions. While he hasn’t been able to pile on the touchdowns in some games, he definitely succeeded against the Bears despite a miscue in the 3rd quarter. Vikings pass defense. Where the run defense failed, the pass defense excelled. They intercepted Barkley twice and managed to not give up big pass plays aside from the one before halftime. Not to mention some sacks, especially one that directly led to a Griffen touchdown.

The Bad Things

Stopping the run. Jordan Howard had another huge game against this Vikings offense. Minnesota has struggled in this category all season, but Howard seems to always take full advantage and put up massive numbers when facing the boys in purple. 17 drive play. No, I didn’t type that wrong. That is what the announcer said. But it is true. Minnesota did allow a bad Bears offense to march down the field in small pieces to score a touchdown on a drive that was WAY longer than any drive should have been. 18 seconds. What is it with this Vikings team and giving up huge plays with very little time left before the end of a half or the end of a game? There is no reason the Bears should have any points from a drive going into halftime with just 18 seconds to go…and this is something Zimmer will need to work on going forward. Offensive tackle depth. When T.J. Clemmings went down with an injury, I assumed Sirles was going to move to the left side and they would plug someone in on the right side. NOPE! I was wrong. In comes Rashod Hill, the free agent signing that was on the Jacksonville practice squad. Adam Thielen didn’t reach 1,000 yards. Coming into this game, Thielen needed only 40 yards to pass that mark. Sadly, he wasn’t targeted enough to get that kind of yardage. It would have been great to see this happen for the young man, but there’s always next year, right?

The Interesting Occurrences

No game is ‘meaningless’. I wonder what the players think when they hear fans or the media declare a game as having no meaning when they are fighting so hard to send their fans home happy or end on a high note. Personally, I know I wouldn’t like it. “Normally reliable”. The announcer for the game said that Kyle Rudolph has ‘normally reliable’ hands. Sadly, that hasn’t been the case this season, as he has played numerous games where he had big drops or only caught half of the passes thrown his way. Seeing MyCole Pruitt with the Bears. It was fun to hear the announcers say “Ma Coil”, but I do admit that I still really like this young man. If not for injuries, I do think he would still be a regular contributor for the Minnesota Vikings. Kyle Rudolph’s career day. A career high 11 catches on 15 targets were the highlight of the day for Rudolph. On those grabs, he gained 117 yards and scored one touchdown, showing he can be a true force to be reckoned with when he is on top of his game. Minnesota is an average team. It is crazy for the Vikings to finish the season with an 8-8 record considering all the things that happened with this franchise. The team should be proud of what they accomplished and move forward with hope for 2017.

Overall Impression

This was a great way to say farewell to the 2016 season for Minnesota Vikings fans. While there were a ton of reasons to be disappointed with the team not winning the division title or reaching the playoffs, there is also plenty of cause to be pleased with what the team accomplished.

Minnesota seems to have their quarterback in Sam Bradford, at least for now. However, they now know positions they need to target for immediate upgrades in the offseason as well as know they have to make some tough decisions on some personnel going forward.

This game may have helped some of that, since several usual starters were forced to sit out the contest and others had the opportunity to shine in front of a very pleased crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Aside from the distraction with the protest banner inside the stadium, the atmosphere was calm and cool. The Vikings did their job efficiently and reminded fans of just what this team can do on any given Sunday.

Sadly, this will be my last game review of the season, so I hope you enjoyed it. I’ll be back for the 2017 season with more, and hopefully a lot more great games to review. Thank you for reading the series, and SKOL VIKINGS until then!

