Week 16 injury report: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Who will be missing action on Saturday, December 24, 2016 and which injured Minnesota Vikings players have a chance of suiting up? Check the injury report!
Injuries continue to hit the Minnesota Vikings hard during the 2016. With an astounding number of players on injured reserve and many players trying to play through the pain, this has been a difficult season for the team.
Week 16 looks even more rough for the Vikings, as they need to pull off a win on the road against the Green Bay Packers. However, they will have to accomplish that feat without some of the big names on the payroll.
Here is a list of the injury reports from the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, listing the players designated as out, doubtful, or questionable for the Christmas Eve game:
Minnesota Vikings
Out
- Brandon Fusco, RG – concussion
- Zach Line, FB – concussion
- Adrian Peterson, RB – knee/groin
- Laquon Treadwell, WR – ankle
Doubtful
- -none-
Questionable
- Stefon Diggs, WR – hip
- Harrison Smith, S – ankle
Of course, the big news here is that Adrian Peterson will not be available. After playing only one game since returning from injured reserve, he will be sitting out a do or die game for the Vikings. The loss of fullback Zach Line is bad news for the running game, and it is disappointing that Treadwell won’t be available.
Green Bay Packers
Out
- Jayrone Elliott, LB – hand
- James Starks, RB – concussion
Doubtful
- -none-
Questionable
- Randall Cobb, WR – ankle
- Nick Perry, LB – hand
- Damarious Randall, CB – shoulder
- J.C. Tretter, OL – knee
The Packers have done well with Ty Montgomery at running back, so they shouldn’t miss Starks too much. However, Green Bay will want to have both Cobb and Perry available, since both of the players can make a big difference with explosive plays.
Now, there is a good idea of who the Minnesota Vikings will have available during their game against the Packers. With a good chance Harrison Smith returns to the team, hopefully the team’s defense can get some work done against Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the squad from Green Bay.