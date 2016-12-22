Week 15 Notes and Observations: Oakland Raiders Clinch Playoffs in SD

Scouting notes and observations following the Oakland Raiders playoff-clinching Week 15 “road” victory over the AFC West rival San Diego Chargers.

The Oakland Raiders rebounded from a brutal Week 14 Thursday Night road loss in Kansas City to resume their “cardiac kids” winning ways in “Oakland South” AKA San Diego. The Raiders’ 19-16 win — keyed by 4 Sebastian Janikowski field goals and a rampaging defensive effort — secured the Raiders their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

Appropriately, the Raiders clinched the playoff berth on the same field they last played a postseason game, San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium. This game was much more positive than that early 2003 afternoon and a stadium full of a majority of Raiders fans celebrated the occasion.

With the playoff-clinching win in their pocket and the record now at 11-3, the Raiders resumed control of their own destiny in the AFC West, as the Tennessee Titans pulled a last-second upset win over the Chiefs in Kansas City. With the combination of Raiders win and Chiefs loss, the Raiders again flipped the standings — this time in their favor — in the most competitive division in the NFL.

The Raiders’ magic number for the division and a 1st round playoff bye now stands at 2. Any combination of 2 Raiders wins or Chiefs losses will secure the division, a bye, and at least one home playoff game for the Silver & Black.

With plenty more to play for – both in the regular season and beyond – here are various notes and observations from the Raiders’ latest home win.

Just Enough – Offense

1. Carr “Just Enough” Personified

Derek Carr has been in the MVP conversation most of the year. However, he laid an egg vs. KC in Week 14, with his worst game of the year. In Week 15, he righted the offensive ship. Not to an MVP level but to a “just enough” level. The “Just Win Baby” motto means a great deal to this franchise, and Carr did just enough to win, baby.

Since the Week 12 win over Carolina, Carr has battled a pinky injury that has forced the team into a purely shotgun/pistol offense. The offense has not been quite the same since that time, and last week it was brutal. But Carr and Co. bounced back vs. the multi-look Chargers defense.

Carr played all 62 offensive snaps and finished with a line of 19 for 30 passing for 213 yards and 1 TD on a fantastic catch by WR Michael Crabtree. Carr turned the ball over once with an ugly interception on a pass intended for Seth Roberts, but, aside from that, he limited mistakes and made key plays at key times, including a clutch scramble for a first down on the final game-winning drive for a FG.

All-in-all, it was a bounce back game for Carr, who was rewarded with his 2nd Pro Bowl berth in yesterday’s announcement. Carr is the leader of 7 Raiders Pro Bowlers, as well as 7 alternates. Quite a haul for Reggie McKenzie’s roster.

2. Passing Targets

Oakland’s pair of WRs, Crabtree and Amari Cooper, have carried the load in the passing game this season.

On Sunday, only Crabtree played a major role, as once again the Raiders failed to manufacture targets to Pro Bowl WR Cooper. For the Raiders’ offense to excel, they need to get Cooper more involved.

As has been the case all year, Cooper led all Raiders WRs with 51 offensive snaps played, but again his performance was limited by a lack of targets. Coop had just 1 catch for 28 yards on the day. This needs to change in the home stretch and playoffs.

Crabtree played 45 snaps and led the team with 6 receptions for 60 yards including the lone offensive TD on an amazing catch in the end zone. Crabtree’s foot was within a “blue sliver” of the white line and the play was ruled a TD on review after initially being ruled incomplete. Crab has been a clutch performer all year for the Silver & Black and Sunday added another chapter. Crab is a Pro Bowl alternate.

Roberts checked in with 33 snaps, and secured 2 catches for 27 yards, while TEs Clive Walford and Mychal Rivera each had 1 catch for a combined 28 yards. RB Jalen Richard caught 4 balls, but only for 13 yards Overall, the passing game got some decent chunks, but the long play on the day through the air was Cooper’s 28 yard pass. The vertical/explosive game was lacking.

3. Big Boys AKA Pro Bowlers

The continuity of the Raiders’ top flight OL continued as Donald Penn, Kelechi Osemele, Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Austin Howard all played the full 62 offensive snaps.

The o-line generally gave Carr time, but did yield 2 sacks on the day. The run game thrived, with holes often being massive, including on interior trap plays. The Raiders ran for a strong 145 yards of ground offense.

Overall, the OL played a good game, which is a mark of most Raiders wins in 2016. The OL has been recognized with Osemele, Penn and Hudson all named Pro Bowlers and Jackson named an alternate.

The home stretch and playoffs will be where these Big Dogs can separate themselves as a truly historic OL.

4. Murray and the Backfield

Latavius Murray (also a Pro Bowl alternate) logged 31 offensive snaps and compiled 81 yards on just 13 carries. Murray broke a couple inside traps, including a long of 33 yards. Overall, it was a solid day for Murray as a three-way contributor (ground game, pass catching, pass blocking), although he did lose a fumble.

Rookie Jalen Richard served as the primary complement on the ground, with 6 carries for 36, while fellow rookie DeAndre Washington returned to the field after a stretch of being a healthy scratch. Washington ran with some fire and put up 34 yards from scrimmage on 6 touches.

FB Jamize Olawale played 20 offensive snaps and had a nice highlight inside the red zone on a FB screen.

Overall, the story on offense was doing “just enough” to secure the win. The Raiders were balanced and consistently moved the ball. However, there are issues to clean up, including struggles in the red zone. The Raiders face an Indianapolis defense that should be beatable, however, the Raiders will need to improve the red zone efficiency and find a way to get Amari Cooper the ball.

Starting to Peak? – Defense

1. Mack and Friends

Khalil Mack has carried the defense much of the year, but on Sunday, his partner-in-crime Bruce Irvin was the prime performer.

Mack, the obvious Pro Bowler, played 50 of 55 defensive snaps and was consistently game planned by the Chargers offense. He put up 4 tackles and a bevy of pressures, but did not secure a sack, ending his streak at 8 games in a row with a QB-conquering moment.

Irvin was the sidekick who played the role of star in this game. Irvin played 53 snaps, racked up 6 tackles, sacked Phillip Rivers twice, forced a fumble, and finished the game with a hit that caused a flutter ball that was easily picked by S Reggie Nelson.

The defensive interior was again led by hybrid defenders Denico Autry and rookie Jihad Ward, who played 42 and 31 snaps, respectively. Autry was the most disruptive interior force and secured the Raiders’ other sack on the day.

2. Secondary

The Raiders DB corps played well after one early breakdown led to a Chargers’ TD to Travis Benjamin. Despite Benjamin’s 47-yard TD early, the Raiders only yielded 206 passing yards on the day. They turned off the spigot.

Veteran FS Reggie Nelson, the Raiders’ 7th Pro Bowler, played all 55 snaps and had the game-ending pick — which seems to be his signature move. Fellow veteran Nate Allen again played well in backing up injured rookie Karl Joseph. Allen again played all 55 snaps and was sound, including racking up 6 total tackles.

At CB, Sean Smith and David Amerson also played all 55 snaps. Amerson had the hit of the day on Chargers’ WR Tyrell Williams, to drop the WR just short of the sticks and force a key 4th down. T.J. Carrie played 34 snaps from the slot.

While the Raiders have continued to excel vs. the run, get after the QB, and force turnovers, the final element they need to become great is reduce the big plays. They will be tested vs. an explosive Colts passing game on Saturday.

3. Inside Backers

Perry Riley Jr. and Malcolm Smith each played iron-man along with the starting DBs — all 55 snaps. They helped the defense gel after the big play. They each recorded 5 total tackles and tag teamed a HUGE fumble play, as Riley stripped Chargers’ RB Kenneth Farrow and Smith got on the ball. It was a game changing play.

Overall, the Raiders’ defense is looking less and less like a liability and more and more like a winning force. After a rough early go, the change has been critical and, if sustainable, can pay huge dividends in the playoffs.

Winning Performance – Special Teams

1. Punt Game Returns to Form

Marquette King has been one of the stronger punters in the game this year, but was not chosen for the Pro Bowl game. He was selected as an alternate. On Sunday, he had another solid game. He averaged over 43 yards per punt, with a long of 64. It was a good rebound from a very poor Thursday night effort in KC.

2. Seabass Special

Sebastian Janikowski is the lone player who has remained on the roster from the last playoff appearance after the 2002 season. He has finally been rewarded with another trip to the tourney. On Sunday, he was on point, 4-for-4 on FGs, including the game winner, and knocked through his only PAT. Seabass looks ready for the playoff challenge after a crazy 13 year hiatus.

3. Coverage

The Raiders’ coverage was excellent on the day. The leader in coverage was again offseason special teams ace signing LB Daren Bates. He had a huge hit on the final kickoff of the game that set the stage for the final defensive stand.

Oakland Raiders Week 15 Conclusion

The 2016 Oakland Raiders have been a thrill ride all year and we are now officially blessed with a playoff game guarantee. The magic number for an AFC West title, 1st round bye, and guaranteed home playoff game is 2. The Raiders certainly have more to play for in the regular season.

At this point, the season has been a success, but also much more to come. At some point, we will all be crying together. Either tears of joy at a Super Bowl win, or tears of sadness at the magical season coming to a losing end in the playoffs. Either way, being back in the tourney means so much to long-suffering Raiders fans.

The Colts represent another tough opponent coming to Oakland. They are fighting for their playoff lives and feature star QB Andrew Luck and various dynamic skill players. The Raiders will need to keep their eye on the AFC West prize. This is the final home game of the regular season. Let’s earn another home game in the playoffs! Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum gets all the way live in the playoffs — it is a dream we need to be reality.

See you here next week for notes on what is hopefully another W for the AFC West leading Oakland Raiders.

This article originally appeared on