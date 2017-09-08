Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

LAS VEGAS (AP) Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett accused Las Vegas police of racially motivated excessive force, saying he was threatened at gunpoint and handcuffed following a report of gunshots at an after-hours club at a casino-hotel.

Police said they’re investigating, but that Bennett failed to stop for officers searching a crowded casino for what they believed to be an active shooter just hours after the Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

Bennett said on a Twitter message titled ”Dear World,” that police ”singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill aired a lengthy video clip taken from a police sergeant’s body camera during a search of the Cromwell casino after a report of gunfire at the Drai’s nightclub. But he said at least one officer who encountered Bennett didn’t have his body camera on at the time.

Bennett isn’t seen until the very end of the clip – being handcuffed as he lies prone in a traffic lane on Las Vegas Boulevard.

McMahill said that with an internal affairs investigation just beginning, he saw ”no evidence that race played any role in this incident.”

MIAMI (AP) – The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the season with a hurricane-imposed bye.

Their opener scheduled for Sunday was postponed by the NFL until Nov. 19 because of Hurricane Irma.

”This is bigger than football,” Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston said. ”I just want everyone to be safe. Football is not important right now.”

Switching the game to Week 11 was possible because that had been a bye week for both teams. NFL officials earlier announced the game would not be played in Miami this week.

The league also decided against playing this weekend at a neutral site, perhaps in Pennsylvania.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Ezekiel Elliott practiced fully for the first time since leaving the Dallas Cowboys for a lengthy – and ultimately unsuccessful – appeal of his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case.

The star running back will play in the opener at home against the New York Giants on Sunday night essentially because of the timing of arbitrator Harold Henderson’s decision. Henderson backed the NFL process that concluded Elliott used physical force last summer against his girlfriend at the time in Ohio.

So the Cowboys move forward knowing they will have the 2016 NFL rushing leader in Week 1, but prepared that Elliott won’t be back until Week 9 after that.

Elliott missed both practices last week to attend an appeal hearing that stretched over three days in New York. He was with the team during meetings Tuesday, but missed a walkthrough later in the day for a hearing in federal court over a temporary restraining order the NFL Players’ Association is seeking on his behalf.

A federal judge is expected to rule Friday on Elliott’s request, and more legal action is likely if Elliott loses.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Oakland Raiders are one step closer to being able to start building their proposed stadium in Las Vegas after local officials approved the use of the land the team purchased near the city’s world-famous casino-resorts.

Commissioners in Nevada’s Clark County voted unanimously to approve use permits required for the proposed 65,000-seat stadium. They also waived a requirement for thousands of on-site parking spots. But they gave the team a year to figure out a solution for a problem that has dogged the project.

Grading and other site-preparation work can take place at the site west of the Las Vegas Strip, near the Mandalay Bay casino-resort. But the county and the Raiders still have to enter into a development agreement, which among other things would detail infrastructure requirements for the team, before major construction begins.

SPORTS MEDIA

NEW YORK (AP) – Sports radio personality Craig Carton was arrested on fraud charges alleging he and others used a Ponzi scheme and a concert ticket-selling scam for acts including Katy Perry to try to raise millions of dollars to pay off gambling debts.

Conspiracy, securities and wire fraud charges were unsealed in Manhattan federal court against the host of WFAN’s ”Boomer and Carton” show. A related Securities and Exchange Commission case accused Carton of soliciting investments in ticket reselling enterprises in 2016 after he accrued millions of dollars’ worth of gambling-related debts to casinos and other third parties.

Carton has hosted the sports-themed radio program broadcast on WFAN since 2007 with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. FBI agents arrested Carton at his Manhattan home at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday before he could leave for work at a show that starts at 6 a.m.

Esiason said he was shocked.

SOCCER

FIFA ordered that a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal be replayed after the referee was found guilty of match manipulation and banned for life.

South Africa beat Senegal 2-1 in the qualifier last November, helped by a penalty awarded by Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey for a non-existent handball.

That result will be annulled and the game will be replayed this November, FIFA said, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the life ban for Lamptey.

FIFA found Lamptey guilty of breaching the rule relating to ”unlawfully influencing match results” and banned him for life in March. The referee failed with appeals to FIFA’s appeal committee and now to CAS.

Lamptey awarded a penalty against Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the game in Polokwane, South Africa, when replays clearly showed the ball struck Koulibaly’s knee and then dropped to the ground.