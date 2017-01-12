Way-too-early win-loss predictions for the 2017 Chargers

After a disappointing 2016 season, I look ahead to the 2017 schedule to predict wins and losses for the Chargers.

It would be wonderful to be writing about the playoffs right now, with the Chargers in position to take the divisional round. Unfortunately, that is not the case and hasn’t been since 2013, when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round before eventually losing to the Denver Broncos the following week.

So this week I take a look at future opponents in 2017 and try and predict the team’s wins and losses. This does not include free agency, the draft or injuries. I will be guessing based on the current roster, assuming they are all healthy.

*Order is based off home and away opponents

2017 Home Opponents:

Denver Broncos:

Last season, the Chargers beat the Broncos 21-13 at home on a Thursday night. The defense was outstanding, with Jatavis Brown racking up 14 solo tackles, one sack and a key forced fumble. I don’t see Trevor Siemian being able to lead his team to victory this time either, and certainly not with a healthy Jason Verrett.

Prediction: Win (1-0)

Kansas City Chiefs:

This was one of my least favorite games to watch last season. The Chargers committed so many offensive, defensive and special teams blunders that it likely cemented Mike McCoy’s fate (spoiler alert: he’s been fired). Andy Reid consistently has this team ready to roll, and it won’t be any different with the current roster the Chargers are fielding.

Prediction: Loss (1-1)

Oakland Raiders:

I like our chances here. For some reason, despite all of the offseason hype this team got, I was never impressed with the Oakland Raiders in 2016. Maybe it’s because their secondary is porous, but I also think Verrett returning will help neutralize their best wideout. With Casey Hayward on the other side and Joey Bosa wreaking havoc, I think the Chargers win here, as long as Drew Kaser isn’t the holder.

Prediction: Win (2-1)

Buffalo Bills:

The Bills travel across the country to face the Bolts in a rematch of the latter’s 22-10 victory in Buffalo. I don’t see any improvement in the Bills’ defense, and the trio of Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry will be too much for them to stop.

Prediction: Win (3-1)

Miami Dolphins:

Here are the last three games against the Miami Dolphins:

2014: L 37-0

2015: W 30-14

2016: L 31-24

This one is a toss up for me, as the Chargers tend to play very well one time but absolutely terrible the other two. I believe a healthy Chargers team can beat the Dolphins, and barring four fourth-quarter interceptions by Philip Rivers, the team should pull out a victory.

Prediction: Win (4-1)

Philadelphia Eagles:

My grandpa and I will be seeing this game together, the first time he’s ever seen his team play live. I almost would pull for the Eagles to win just to see him happy, but I don’t think it happens at home. Too much offense for Carson Wentz to keep up.

Prediction: Win (5-1)

Washington Redskins:

Well, Ken Whisenhunt is currently the OC, as he was in 2013’s 30-24 loss to the Redskins. Let’s hope it doesn’t come down to an end-of-game, four-play sequence on the goal line again, as his questionable play calling lost us that game in the end.

Allen will shred this secondary, and hopefully he doesn’t get called for offensive pass interference for juking the defender out of his shoes again.

Prediction: Win (6-1)

Cleveland Browns:

I would, most years, have told you this is an easy win no matter what year, team or coach. The Browns, however, picked up their first (and only) win in 2016 against the Chargers at home. I don’t believe they win this time, as a new coach will no doubt have this team more prepared to win than the previous regime.

Prediction: Win (7-1)

So far, the Chargers are 7-1 at home. Great! Unfortunately, they have to go on the road to play some good teams. Let’s see how their season turns out:

2017 Away Opponents:

Denver Broncos:

We lose this one, because I believe Denver is strong enough on defense to hold us on the road. C.J. Anderson should be returning to lead the running game, and while this game will be kept very close by our own defense, I think it’s too hard to sweep the Broncos with our current roster.

Prediction: Loss (7-2)

Kansas City Chiefs:

With the current offensive line, I predict Rivers going down early and often. The success of the team rides on our offense, but going against a team that is consistently stellar at taking the ball away, I see an ugly loss on the road here.

Prediction: Loss (7-3)

Oakland Raiders:

The Chargers play the Raiders well enough on the road to warrant some optimism here. The last time they played in Oakland, they were without Verrett and were limiting rookie Bosa’s snaps. If both are present and healthy, I see the Bolts squeezing out a win on the road.

Prediction: Win (8-3)

New England Patriots:

Tom Brady? Yep. Foxborough? Yep.

*Possible Patricia-Belichick reunion?*

Prediction: Loss (8-4)

New York Jets:

This team stinks on offense. Their defensive line is full of talent, but they can never seem to play a dominant game. Despite a cross-country flight, the Bolts should hold on the road.

Prediction: Win (9-4)

Dallas Cowboys:

I think this will be a really fun game to watch. Bosa vs. the Dallas offensive line will be a great test. As it stands now, I don’t see enough for the Chargers to be able to stop Ezekiel Elliott behind that front five.

Prediction: Loss (9-5)

New York Giants:

The Giants have vastly improved their defense via draft and free agency. The Chargers don’t have enough of an offensive line to protect Rivers, who will be harassed all game.

Prediction: Loss (9-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars:

The annual demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue. Glad to have them on the schedule.

Prediction: Win (10-6)

Strictly from looking at our current roster and making everyone healthy for the entire season, I have the Chargers going 10-6. There are many winnable games at home, but also some very “lose-able” games on the road. The difference between closing out more games and giving up the lead this season will come down to both health and a competent head coach.

10-6 was not a ridiculous expectation last year, and it won’t be this year, either. The Chargers have always had the opportunity to win; let’s see if a new coach and good health can lead the team to the playoffs in 2017.

What are your predictions for the 2017 season? What key pieces do you believe can be added (or removed) to improve their record? Wherever the team is playing, I hope to see you all there cheering them on!

This article originally appeared on