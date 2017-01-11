WATCH: Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater jogging during rehab drill

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater seems to have taken another huge step in recovering from the gruesome knee injury he suffered last summer.

If video of a certain someone speaking to the media early Wednesday morning bummed anyone out, then this recent clip of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater rehabbing his injured knee should brighten up his or her day.

The video is a great sign for Bridgewater’s progression in his recovery. Of course he still has a long way to go before he ever steps back out onto the football field, but his rehab seems to be moving in the right direction.

Minnesota’s quarterback was badly injured less than 20 weeks ago during a team practice that ended with him being taken away in an ambulance. Despite being sidelined, Bridgewater still made his presence known in 2016 with the team that he was supposed to lead before going down.

The general tone surrounding the Vikings’ quarterback is for him to take as much time possible to try and get back to full strength. Minnesota is not in as big of a rush to hurry him back as they still have a capable signal caller in Sam Bradford for next season if Bridgewater is not yet ready to return.

His road to recovery seems to still be a long one, but the video clip released on Wednesday gives a glimpse of hope for those hoping to see him back throwing touchdown passes for the Vikings sooner than later.

