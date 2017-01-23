Watch Tom Brady seemingly have all day to throw a TD vs. the Steelers

Tom Brady wasn’t in much of a rush on his first-quarter touchdown throw Sunday in the AFC Championship game. And why should he be when he has this much time to throw?

Brady hit New England Patriots wideout Chris Hogan for a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Patriots a 10-0 lead.

Brady was nearly perfect in that first quarter, completing 10 of 12 passes for 128 yards and that TD. Not the kind of start the Steelers wanted to have.