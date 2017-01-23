Watch Tom Brady pull off a perfect flea flicker for a wide-open touchdown throw

Nunzio Ingrassia

The New England Patriots are known for being pretty conservative on offense, but from time to time they will pull off a little razzle-dazzle. The Pittsburgh Steelers got a firsthand look at the latter Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

With 7:53 left in the second quarter, Tom Brady handed the ball to running back Dion Lewis on what appeared to be a basic run on first-and-10. But as Lewis approached the line of scrimmage, he stopped and pitched the ball back to Brady, who scanned the field and found a wide-open Chris Hogan.

Hogan hauled it in for a 34-yard strike that gave the Patriots a 17-6 lead.

After the play, Brady went 15-of-19 for 209 yards with two touchdowns – both to Hogan. Brady had a ton of time to throw his first touchdown of the day.

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison (92) during the second half at Heinz Field. The Patriots won the game, 27-16.

