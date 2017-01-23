How to watch and stream Patriots-Falcons in Super Bowl LI

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will meet in Super Bowl LI in what’s sure to be a high-scoring game between two dominant offenses. After defense dominated last year’s championship, 2017’s edition will certainly be a different story with an elite quarterback on each side. The game will be played at Reliant Stadium in Houston. The last time the Super Bowl was played there, the Patriots beat the Panthers to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots: Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX) – Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Key matchup: Julio Jones vs. New England’s secondary.

Julio Jones is playing out of his mind right now and has once again proved he’s among the two or three best receivers in the NFL. Against the Packers, he caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns as no cornerback could handle his speed, physicality or reliable hands. The Patriots will have a hard time stopping Jones, and unless they double-cover him, he’s almost certain to have a big day.

Fun fact: The Falcons are 6-7 all-time versus the Patriots.