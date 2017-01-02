Watch Michael Vick get a huge ovation by Falcons fans at halftime ceremony

It’s been 10 years since Michael Vick last suited up for the Falcons, but it appears Atlanta fans still have a lot of love for the former dual-threat quarterback.

Vick made an appearance at a halftime ceremony Sunday, honoring some of the Falcons’ best players in franchise history. Vick entered the field with former wideout Roddy White and received a loud ovation from the Georgia Dome crowd.

Vick spent his first six years in the NFL with the Falcons and was named to the Pro Bowl three times during his time in Atlanta. Vick’s blend of spectacular scrambling ability coupled with his powerful arm instantly made him one of the most popular players in the league after Atlanta took him with the No. 1 pick in 2001.

But Vick’s time in Atlanta abruptly ended when he was sentenced to 23 months in prison for running a dogfighting operation.