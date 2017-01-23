Watch Martellus Bennett hilariously dance with Patriots cheerleaders after AFC title win

Ever wonder how it feels to make it to the Super Bowl? New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett gave us all a glimpse of that joy after New England’s 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Bennett, who had five catches for 32 yards in the game, made sure to enjoy every second of his first trip to the biggest stage in football. The veteran tight end took a page out of Terrell Owens’ playbook, taking a pair of pom-poms from a Patriots cheerleader and then proceeding to dance with them as Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” blared in the background.

So that’s how it feels.