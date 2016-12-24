Watch Joey Bosa do the ‘O-H-I-O’ celebration after sacking RG3

Joey Bosa might play for the San Diego Chargers, but he hasn’t forgotten where he went to college. The Chargers rookie gave the Cleveland Browns fans a thrill after the former Ohio State Buckeyes star sacked Robert Griffin in the third quarter Saturday.

Bosa beat his man to wrap up RG3, picking up his second sack of the day and increasing his season total to 9 ½. After helping Griffin to his feet, Bosa turned to the crowd and enthusiastically gestured “O-H-I-O” to the fans.

Browns fans also got to enjoy watching the team pick up their win of the season.