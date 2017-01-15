Watch Former Los Angeles Rams Tight End Jared Cook Make Unbelievable Catch For Packers

Former Los Angeles Rams tight end Jared Cook made a clutch catch for the Packers towards the end of the game against the Cowboys to setup the game-winning 50-yard field goal.

The Los Angeles Rams may not be participating in the 2017 NFL Playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a few former players battling for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. One of those players happens to be Jared Cook of the Green Bay Packers, and for those that watched the intense Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys, it’s safe to say the tight end had one of the most clutch catches of the year.

With the game tied 31-31 late in the fourth quarter, the Packers faced a tough situation on 3rd and 20 from their own 32-yard line as all signs pointed to the game heading to overtime before Cook came up big for his team. Not only did Aaron Rodgers find a way to get the football down the field to Cook for a 36-yard gain to put Green Bay in range for the game-winning field goal, but the way the tight end made the catch to stay inbounds was absolutely ridiculous to see.

Here’s a look at the catch:

Honestly, it doesn’t get much more clutch than that as Cook picked the perfect time to arguably come through with his biggest catch of the season to help the Packers advance to the NFC Championship against the Atlanta Falcons. For the game, Cook led all Green Bay receivers with six catches for 104 yards to go along with a touchdown.

Cook spent the previous three seasons as a member of the St. Louis Rams before joining the Packers in free agency, and it will be interesting to see if the tight end continues to make an impact in the passing game next weekend against the Falcons with a trip to Houston on the line.

