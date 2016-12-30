Watch Cris Carter react to Dez Bryant calling him a puppet

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter took to the airwaves to react to Dallas Cowboys wide out Dez Bryant calling him a puppet on Twitter following some harsh criticism of his play.

On Thursday, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter made headlines after the Hall of Famer went on FS1’s Undisputed Thursday and harshly criticized the play of Dallas Cowboys wide out Dez Bryant this season. That’s despite Bryant scoring three touchdowns on Monday Night Football earlier this week.

Carter pointed out that Bryant had the lowest percentage of catches of players who were targeted 90 or more times so far this season and regularly called him “the worst” while doing so. Dez, who apparently watches the show, responded to the critique on Twitter by calling the former eight-time Pro Bowler a puppet. Bryant soon erased that tweet to Carter, and apologized saying it simply wasn’t worth it.

On Friday, Carter once again made an appearance on Undisputed, this time to react to Bryant’s response. The former Vikings receiver accepted Dez’s apology and explained how the rift between the two began nearly two years ago.

“Dez and I were cool until ‘The Catch’. Cause when the catch went down in Green Bay, I immediately…said it wasn’t a catch,” Carter explained on the Fox Sports debate show. “So Dez then began to say that I was a puppet. That’s when our relationship began to go to the right.”

Carter also admitted to being a longtime Cowboys fan. And hinted at the fact he had a hand in originally bringing Bryant to Dallas back in 2010 as some sort of talent evaluator. Carter also confessed to taking shots at Dez on Thursday after the Cowboys receiver messaged him on Twitter following his outstanding performance on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

Honestly, Carter appeared to be somewhat regretful concerning his harsh criticism of Bryant on Thursday, now calling the Dallas wide out “elite” and “more than capable” in his response earlier today.

Carter also said he simply is not pleased at how Bryant has developed through his career as he thought he was going to be great. And that reason he’s been so critical of Dez’s play is because he has the talent and mentality to be great.

So, it appears the blazing fire that was sparked yesterday has been completely stomped out. And all that is left is a quickly disappearing puff of smoke. Nothing to see here people. Move along.

