Watch Cris Carter go off on Dez Bryant: “He’s the worst!”

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter was very critical of Dallas Cowboys wide out Dez Bryant during a segment on FS1’s Undisputed on Thursday.

Coming off a three touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions on Monday night, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant appears to finally be building chemistry with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.

During the prime time matchup, Bryant caught four of his five targets on the night for 70 yards and two scores. He also completed his first pass attempt, a ten-yard strike into the end zone to tight end Jason Witten.

Bryant seems to be returning to his old self after coming back from a hairline fracture in his knee he suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week Three that sidelined him for a month. The 28-year old receiver posted a season-high eight receptions last week in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With outstanding back-to-back outings under his belt, some are wondering if Bryant is returning to the All-Pro player he was back in 2014, when he recorded 88 catches for 1,320 yards and a league-leading 16 receiving touchdowns.

When asked that very question about Bryant’s recent production, former Minnesota Vikings receiver and Hall of Famer Cris Carter didn’t have many good things to say about the Cowboys star player.

“There was only 59 players targeted 90 times this season. Dez is the absolute worst…[He] only caught 52% of those passes. The worst in the NFL. The worst!” Carter exclaimed during a segment of FS1’s Undisputed on Thursday. “…Listen. I’ve done some work with Dez and his people and everything. Dez wants someone to be a fan. He wants someone to pat him on the back. But the truth of the matter is as far as people they targeted 90 times this year, Dez Bryant is the worst in the NFL!”

This criticism is made even more damning as it’s coming from a player many consider to have had the greatest hands in NFL history. Carter went on to criticize Bryant’s lack of speed and overall fundamentals (his route running, releases and cuts) calling him just “average” this season.

Carter also publicly told Bryant to stop “D-M-ing him” (direct messaging, presumably through Twitter), claiming Dez sent him messages following his game on Monday night telling the Hall of Famer to “watch the tape” and “did you see that route?” There is clearly some bad blood here.

Carter did admit that Bryant has played better the past three to four weeks. But he was also clearly upset the show was talking about Dez when the supposed “elite” receiver only recorded 70 yards Monday night.

With only one regular season game left to go, Bryant has recorded 50 receptions for 796 yards and eight scores on 95 targets so far this year. Last July, Dez signed a five-year, $70 million deal, which OverTheCap.com reports made him the second highest paid player at his position in total contract value in 2016. Only Atlanta’s Julio Jones has a bigger overall deal.

Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless came to Bryant’s defense later in the show. But Bayless also mentioned that the Cowboys star receiver watches the Fox Sports show regularly. It should be interesting to see how Dez reacts to this newest public critique. Get your popcorn ready…

