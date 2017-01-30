WATCH: Buffalo Bills’ LB Lorenzo Alexander Upsets Jimmy Graham

Apparently Jimmy Graham thought the Pro Bowl was flag football when Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Lorenzo Alexander demolished him.

Did you catch the confrontation between Jimmy Graham and Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Lorenzo Alexander last night?

If you’re a Buffalo Bills‘ fan, watching the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl most likely made you happy. The team was well represented at the event and although they are all set to become free agents — except Richie Incognito — it’s still nice to see them Bills’ helmets out there in the Pro Bowl.

Ultimately, the AFC would defeat the NFC by a touchdown with a score of 20-13. Although most of the game was all fun-and-games, things got a little heated towards the end. With the score 20-13 with 3 minutes left, it suddenly dawned on every player that there was a game on the line — and some cash on the line, as well.

With a little over 1:30 left in the game, the NFC was driving the ball near the 40-yard line trying to tie the game up, or even go for the win. As Kirk Cousins stepped back to pass, he saw Jimmy Graham start to open up, although there were two defenders nearby.

Lorenzo Alexander was one of those defenders. If you know Alexander, you don’t want him to be nearby.

After Graham caught the ball around the 30-yard line, Alexander immediately wrapped him up and brought Graham down to the ground. The hit seemed to make Graham pretty angry and made Lorenzo know about it — of course, Alexander kept it classy for the Pro Bowl as he always does.

Here’s a look at the hit and confrontation between Jimmy Graham and Lorenzo Alexander:

Personally, Jimmy Graham needs to remember that he’s playing football. Sure, it’s the Pro Bowl, but there’s also money on the line — $61,000 for the winning team and $30,000 for the losing team. It doesn’t amount to a whole lot per player, but it’s nice spending money while they’re in Orlando.

Lorenzo Alexander did a good thing keeping his cool, knowing that his hit was a clean hit and a nice one at that. The best part about the whole scenario is what Alexander did nearly 10 seconds later. In case you missed it, take a look:

After the game, Lorenzo Alexander was named the Pro Bowl’s Defensive MVP after leading the AFC in tackles. He was followed by Zach Brown in the tackle department and the Buffalo Bills also saw a nice outing from Stephon Gilmore — who intercepted Drew Brees in the second quarter.

The Buffalo Bills definitely balled out on Sunday and got nice recognition from it. These three will be three free agents that the Bills will have a tough decision on.

For Alexander, the Buffalo Bills have already reached out to him regarding a return to the team. Lorenzo has shown interest in returning as well, but will save that decision after he sees what the other offers are and has a chance to sit down with his family.

“[The Bills] have reached out to me,” Alexander said. “They want me to be back … I’m waiting to see what all the offers are on the table. My wife and I will sit down and make the best decision for ourselves.”

We sure hope to see Lorenzo Alexander back in a Bills’ jersey next season. Whether it’s for a starting role, special teams or depth, he will help keep this team level-headed and competing each week.

Congratulations to all of the Buffalo Bills that took part in the Pro Bowl this week.

What was your favorite moment from this year’s Pro Bowl? Leave your comments below!

This article originally appeared on